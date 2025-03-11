One Last Ride: Fast & Furious Supercharged officially closes at Universal Studios Hollywood

Fans gathered at Universal Studios Hollywood to bid farewell and enjoy one last ride on Fast & Furious Supercharged during the Studio Tour, which officially closed on March 10.

Its closure comes as Universal is constructing the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster, which is set to open in 2026.

Inspired by the popular Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious – Supercharged launched in 2015 as the finale of the Studio Tour.

An exclusive “Last Ride” queue was set up in the early afternoon for fans who wanted to be amongst the few to send the attraction off. During the final experience, fans recited quotes from Supercharged at various points throughout the Studio Tour, including the Supercharged finale.

Universal states that Supercharged’s closure “will pave the way for an exciting all-new Studio Tour attraction to be announced soon.”

Currently, there are no plans for Orlando’s Fast & Furious – Supercharged to close.

