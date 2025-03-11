Cinnabon opens in new kiosk location in CityWalk at Universal Orlando

Cinnabon has found a new home in a permanent small kiosk in CityWalk at Universal Orlando.

The original CityWalk location closed last April to make way for the expansion of the Universal Studios Store, which is set to open this year. Since then, small mobile carts have continued to serve the popular treat.

