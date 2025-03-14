Universal Orlando shares first look at Toothless & Hiccup Meet & Greet coming to How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has shared a first look at the upcoming meet-and-greet experience featuring Toothless & Hiccup, which will open as part of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Epic Universe.

Guests can visit the Haddock Paddock for an incredible meet-and-greet experience with heroic Dragon Rider, Hiccup, and pose for a photo with his friendly Night Fury, Toothless. Plus, throughout the day, guests may also encounter other familiar Vikings and dragons while exploring Berk.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk is one of five worlds that will be opening as part of Epic Universe, Universal’s new theme park, on May 22, 2025.

Guests will see what it’s like to live amongst dragons as they explore a larger-than-life world that includes exciting attractions, beloved character meet-and-greets, dining, shopping – and even flying dragons.

