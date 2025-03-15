Knott’s Berry Farm Previews their 10th Anniversary of the Boysenberry Festival

Time is a funny thing. It feels like just yesterday that Knott’s added a new seasonal event called “Knott’s Berry Bloom.” Within a few short years, they made the wise pivot into celebrating the park’s namesake. Now, we’re looking back at a whole decade of the Boysenberry Festival.

We were invited this week to preview the coming items for this year’s festival, and they didn’t disappoint.



We were told French toast is becoming a popular trend this year, so this choice makes sense, and I have no complaints. There was also a sampling of French toast boysenberry fudge, and that was as amazing as you would imagine.

We love the regular tiramisu, so a boysenberry version is a no-brainer. That was an easy favorite of the night. The boysenberry chocolate chop loaf was also calling to us.

And don’t worry, there are drinks a plenty, whether you want them a little boozy or not. The options this year seem really focused on being delicious. After a decade of doing this, you probably could fill a book with everything they’ve learned.

I enjoyed the beef tips a lot. The boysenberry BBQ sauce is a great option and they even sell it in a bottle year round.

You gotta have a mac and cheese option somewhere. The options really cover the entire gamut of meals.

The baked potatoes have been a big hit for guests on the meal plan, so it’s good to see new options continuing to roll out over there. The Stack appears to be the big surprise this year. We’ll see how it is in a few weeks. Don’t worry, tots and dogs weren’t forgotten about. Casa California at Knott’s has been a big success, so seasonal protein at that location are a no-brainer. This will be a popular option. I believe the boysenberry buffalo sauce is new. Definitely going to be a “Sweet heat” with that. Two pizza options are available. But seeing sloppy joe as a topping really brings back the kid in you.

And, of course, it’s not all savory items and alcohol. There’s always the mainstay deserts available. There are a few tres leches items available this year, so those are bound to be super sweet. Also keep an eye in the shops more for even more items. There’s caramels and malted milk balls. Super fresh and made just for this event.

Coming full circle, is french toast boysenberry fudge.

Executive Chef, Bobby Obezo, was around to make sure we were enjoying everything. He’s coming up on 40 years at the park and you can feel the passion he has for the food. Say hi to him if you see him around.

And this is only a portion of what’s available. There’s plenty more we didn’t have room for, so on the slim chance you didn’t find enough to convince you to visit, rest assured, they have boysenberries on everything else.

There’s also merchandise available, too.

Really cute patches. Betty Boysen is back this year as a shoulder hugger.

All the shirts lean into the 10th anniversary theme this year. Your whole family could each be fitted with a different shirt or sweater and no two would be the same. There’s enough to go around.

And we were greeted by the big dog himself, who made time for a visit.

Whittles is always a pleasant surprise, too, especially when we catch him during the festival, featuring a beard covered in boysenberry splotches and smelling of that sweet aroma. There’s more to the event, but that coverage will happen once it begins on March 28th. Expect a craft village, a new melodrama in the Bird Cage, pie eating contests and a lot more. The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival runs daily from March 28th through April 27th and is included with park admission. Tasting passes are available for purchase, with discounts for passholders. Passes and admission are available at www.Knotts.com. See you in the park!