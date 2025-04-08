Universal confirms new United Kingdom Theme Park plans, set to open in 2031

Universal Destinations & Experiences announced today its intent to pursue the first-ever Universal entertainment resort complex in the United Kingdom, set to open in 2031.

The park will be just south of Bedford, 35 minutes north of London by train.

The proposed plans, subject to planning approval, include a theme park with several themed lands, a 500-room hotel, and a retail, dining, and entertainment complex.

“This is a special and historic milestone moment for our company as we continue to accelerate the growth trajectory of our theme parks business and delight audiences around the world,” said Mike Cavanagh, President of Comcast Corporation. “The unparalleled storytelling and technological innovation that the incredible team at Universal Destinations & Experiences brings to life is a perfect complement to the British creative arts and tourism industries.”

Universal is in the midst of expanding growth beyond this development as they are set to open three theme park developments in the U.S. in the next two years, starting with the highly anticipated Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, opening in May.

Later in 2025, Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round horror entertainment experience, will open in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by Universal Kids Resort, the company’s first theme park designed specifically for families with young children, opening in Frisco, Texas, in 2026.

“Bringing the Universal brand to the United Kingdom is another exciting step forward in generating future growth,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Expanding into Europe presents us with a significant opportunity to reach new fans and share the incredible experiences our team creates.”

According to Universal, the 476-acre parcel of land in Bedford, purchased by Comcast in 2023, is located with convenient, fast rail links to London and connectivity to the rest of the country, with more than 80 percent of England’s population and half of the UK population living within two hours’ travel time. It also provides fantastic connectivity to the rest of Europe, promising to be one of the highest-attended attractions and to bring in millions of new visitors to the UK.

The park is expected to bring in around 28,000 jobs in creative, construction, and hospitality by the time it opens in 2031.

The decision to proceed with the UK project follows over a year of due diligence and is subject to securing planning approval. A planning proposal will be submitted to the UK Government in the months ahead, with a projected construction start date in 2026.

