Universal Helios Grand Hotel new opening date set for April 16, 2025

Universal Orlando is now accepting reservations for its newest hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, for arrivals beginning .

Initially set to open on May 22, the new hotel is adjacent to Epic Universe. The majestic 500-room Mediterranean hotel puts guests steps away from the brand-new theme park.

Guests can enjoy a host of incredible amenities such as a variety of dining options, including Flora Taverna, Aurora Market and Lotus Lagoon; a resort-style zero-entry pool, a hot tub and poolside cabanas; fitness center, game room, and fan-favorite merch from the Universal Studios Store.

Guests will also enjoy food and beverage options from the top floor of Bar Helios, which features stunning views into Universal Epic Universe.

Helios Grand Hotel guests can also take advantage of a dedicated entrance to Epic Universe that is accessible from the hotel lobby (valid theme park admission required) as well as theme park benefits that are exclusive to Universal hotel guests – including Early Park Admission to select Universal theme parks – which will expand to include Universal Epic Universe beginning , 2025 – up to one hour before the park opens (valid theme park admission required), complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and more.

