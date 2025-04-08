Epic Universe Preview Tickets now on sale for Annual Passholders and Universal Hotel Guests

Universal Orlando has released preview tickets for its upcoming new theme park, Epic Universe, for Annual Passholders and on-site hotel guests.

Military Freedom ticket holders and Universal Rewards Visa Signature card members can also purchase Preview tickets.

The tickets start at $123 during the preview period and are available for dates starting April 17, 2025, and running until May 8.

Park hours have been announced, with Epic Universe open during previews from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (except on April 25, when the park hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Please note that visiting Epic Universe with a preview ticket means you will be at the park during technical rehearsals, also known as a Soft Opening. While all major components are installed and operational, some adjustments, changes, and updates will occur before the grand opening on May 22, 2025.

Per Universal’s website:

During this Preview period, we’re putting the final touches in place and rehearsing, so some attractions and experiences may not be available. Additional details on the Preview period from May 9 – 21 will be available soon.

In addition, Helios Grand Hotel is now accepting reservations for stays starting April 16, 2025.

