First Look inside Universal Helios Grand Hotel

Universal Orlando was kind enough to invite us out for a first look at the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, their new signature hotel located within their upcoming Epic Universe theme park. Originally set to open May 22, Universal has now announced that it will begin accepting reservations starting April 16.

The 500-room hotel is the final hotel to open as part of Universal’s Epic expansion, bringing the resort’s total number of hotels to 11, with 11,000 rooms.

“We have taken immersion to an all-new level… where the guests are just steps away from a theme park,” said David Bartek, Senior Vice President Operations at Loews Hotels Universal Orlando.

The hotel’s theme can be described as modern Mediterranean, as if a celestial Greek aesthetic influenced Universal’s Hard Rock Hotel. As you enter the lobby, you will be welcomed by a color palette of stone whites and golden highlights, with pops of blue. Named after the Titan god of the sun, the hotel appropriately features a recurring motif of circular shapes that resemble sunlight, often embellished with radiating lines.

Giant windows in the lobby provide a stunning view of the Statue of Apollo, the keeper of light at Epic Universe. This is the main attraction of staying at the Helios Grand Hotel, just a short walk from Universal’s new state-of-the-art theme park, Epic Universe. The prime location also offers breathtaking views of the park, particularly from Bar Helios, the hotel’s rooftop bar.

AMENITIES

The hotel boasts a resort-style, zero-entry pool with underwater speakers. Guests can enjoy a cocktail or a bite by visiting Lotus Lagoon, the poolside bar & grill. For an upgraded experience, cabanas are available for rent.

Staying at the Universal Helios Grand Hotel provides exclusive on-site benefits, including Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation throughout the resort, and resort-wide charging privileges. Notably, the hotel offers a dedicated entrance into Epic Universe, granting guests direct access to the theme park.

Other amenities include a fitness center, game room, and approximately 1,000 square feet of multi-purpose space for gatherings.

DINING

Flora Taverna is a full-service Mediterranean restaurant located on the first floor. It features indoor dining and a patio that overlooks the gardens of Celestial Park. The restaurant offers a full breakfast buffet and a variety of Mediterranean comfort foods. Highlights include an open kitchen, live cooking stations, a pizza oven, open grills, and a gyros station. Some of the menu items include shish kebabs and whole branzino. Unfortunately, our preview was only visual, so we could not sample any of the menu items.

For a quick bite, the Aurora Market, also in the lobby, offers a coffee bar, pastries, sandwiches, and gelato.

Bar Helios is undoubtedly the most anticipated feature of the Helios Grand Hotel. This rooftop lounge provides stunning 360-degree views of the Orlando area, including Epic Universe. A large star map is displayed above the main bar area, located directly under the hotel’s grand dome. Guests can also enjoy a more intimate view of the surroundings from the patio area. The menu offers comfort foods including burgers, sliders, salads, seafood, and gyros.

ROOMS

Helios Grand features a variety of room types to fit many vacation needs. Continuing the recent trend of being very modern and minimalist, all rooms are largely white with blue, gold, and pink hues. The sun motif does continue, with many of the fixtures appearing spherical and radiating beams of light.

Standard Rooms measure 325 square feet and feature two queen beds, a flat-screen TV, a mini-refrigerator, a coffee maker, and complimentary Wi-Fi. A Standard King option is available, which also increases the room size to 340 square feet.

Deluxe Rooms offer more space, at 415 square feet. These rooms include two queen beds, a small sleeper sofa, and the same amenities as Standard Rooms.

Compared to other Universal Signature hotels, the Helios Standard room aligns with the size of Sapphire Falls and Royal Pacific. However, the latter two do not offer any other size options beyond upgrading to a suite.

Many rooms provide stunning views of Epic Universe, the most significant selling point when booking a stay at Helios. Other view options include overlooking the pool area, or Orlando, towards the original Universal Orlando Resort location.

For families seeking to upgrade their Epic experience, Helios features “How to Train Your Dragon” Kids’ Suites. These 545-square-foot suites include a king bed, a separate children’s room with two twin beds adorned with décor inspired by the film series, and a living area with a sofa bed.

To really elevate your stay, the Celestial Suite is a 735-square-foot suite featuring one king bed and separate bath and vanity areas. The living space includes a sleeper sofa, dining table, half-bath, and kitchenette with a microwave, small fridge, and sink.

We were very impressed with our tour of the Helios Grand Hotel. Loews claims to provide something for everyone in their hotel accommodations. With its direct access to Universal’s Epic Universe and stunning views, the hotel offers a blend of casual elegance that should appeal to families looking to enhance their vacation this Summer.

Dennis Quinn, SVP of Hotel Commercial Strategy at Universal Orlando, called it a “shining gateway to Universal Epic Universe.” Based on what we’ve seen and experienced at Epic Universe so far, we agree.

