First Thoughts: Previewing Universal Epic Universe

A new chapter of Universal is set to begin!

After years of buildup and speculation, Universal Orlando invited us to see its much-hyped new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

Universal plans to “redefine” the theme park experience. The layout features a central hub that connects to four themed portals, allowing visitors to explore immersive and fantastical worlds, all while being complemented by an adjacent hotel and state-of-the-art attractions and experiences.

As the park is still in technical rehearsals, we will just be providing our initial thoughts on our experience, saving our review for when the park is officially complete and opens on May 22.

Celestial Park

Universal has been touting that Celestial Park will put the “park back in theme park”, and it surely lives up to that in the initial stages. Serving as the hub of Epic Universe, Celestial Park is gorgeous both day and night, filled with lush gardens and larger-than-life sculptures, using a cosmic steampunk aesthetic. It’s a visual knockout.

Greeting us at the entrance of Celestial Park is the Chronos, the park’s main entrance and official icon. As you pass through the portal, you are welcomed by a giant statue of Luna, the goddess of the Moon. In the distance, the impressive Helios Grand Hotel towers over the landscape, creating a spectacular first impression.

Water features run through the center of Celestial Park, from the cascading waterfalls near Luna to the large fountain area near Helios, aptly named Cosmos.

As the sole original land in the park, Universal Creative put significant effort into making Celestial Park feel unique. Over 40 hours of original background music were composed specifically for this area, and it changes throughout the day to match the atmosphere. In the morning, the music takes on a more adventurous tone, reflecting the start of your day. By nightfall, it becomes calmer, welcoming the starry night and signaling the end of the adventure.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Stardust Racers is the highlight of Celestial Park’s attractions. This dual-launched roller coaster, designed by Mack, may surpass VelociCoaster as the best coaster in Florida.

The dual tracks, Photon and Pulsar, provide an incredible amount of speed and airtime. The layout of the tracks is designed to give the impression that the coaster trains are dancing in the sky and intertwining with near misses, particularly in the second half of the experience. The best part of the coasters is the now-popular fun fact that each train is powered by a Flux Capacitor – the device that enables time travel in the “Back to the Future” film series.

Celestial Park appears to be the one area that still requires many finishing touches as we approach the grand opening. The recently planted foliage needs time to mature, which should help provide shade. In addition, some restaurants and kiosks are not yet completed, and the Astronomica fountain area is currently closed. However, we do not expect any issues to prevent Universal from completing them.

Dark Universe

Set in Darkmoor Village, Dark Universe intertwines the timelines of the Classic Monsters with their modern-day interpretations that visitors will encounter throughout Darkmoor.

As huge fans of the Classic Monsters, this was our most anticipated world, and it delivered in every way. From the nods to classic films, including a reference to the infamous scene in the 1931 movie Frankenstein, to the appearance of a Moleperson, every detail adds to the playful macabre found throughout the area. It should fill any horror fan’s heart with joy.

As the story unfolds, we find ourselves in Darkmoor in the present day, but the classic monster tales from the 1930s are deeply woven into the town’s history. It was here that Clive’s Dr. Henry Frankenstein conducted his experiments, and where the windmill burned down, which is now the location of the Burning Blade Tavern. In the present day, vampires maintain a peaceful dominion over the townspeople. The well in the town’s center stands as a reminder to humans: “Never forget, you exist by our will alone.” Some familiar faces will occasionally appear throughout Darkmoor, including Ygor (who doesn’t have a hump, because that’s Fritz), The Invisible Man, and the Monster and his mate.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dark Universe’s flagship attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, delves deeper into the lore of Darkmoor. In this story, Dracula has evolved beyond his classic Lugosi appearance and is now imprisoned by Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, a descendant of Henry. She seeks to control all the monsters. Naturally, something goes wrong, continuing the hubris motif of the original story.

Monsters Unchained represents the next evolution of KUKA arm technology, which was previously showcased in the Wizarding World’s Forbidden Journey. This attraction seamlessly combines physical sets, animatronics, and screens to create an intense and dynamic experience that offers just the right balance of scares and thrills. It is set to become one of the top attractions for visitors to Orlando, primarily due to the successful integration of all these technologies. The queue and preshow are particularly impressive, generating audible gasps from guests as they first encounter Dr. Frankenstein and HER Monster.

Dark Universe has just the right amount of horror, almost like Halloween Horror Nights but toned down enough for daytime guests. Basically, we want to live here.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Our heart belongs to Dark Universe, but Isle of Berk may be the standout of Epic Universe, especially for families. Between the animatronic dragons, the characters, and little details sprinkled throughout – it makes you feel like you’re walking into the movie and exploring a living, breathing village of Berk.

Isle of Berk is definitely, and obviously, the most kid-friendly world of Epic Universe. The family coaster, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, is a launched roller coaster that offers an experience that feels almost like flying on the back of a dragon as you take part in a dragon-training adventure alongside Hiccup and Toothless. In terms of thrills, the coaster’s design caters to both newcomers and seasoned pros. A suitable comparison would be Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure, but toned down for a younger audience.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Of course, what makes Berk special is the dragons. As a parent, taking my toddler to meet Toothless is one of the most memorable experiences I’ve had at a theme park. The joy in his face when he saw Toothless bend down to his level to greet him will live with me forever. The puppet is incredibly lifelike, leaving even most adults with a tear in their eye after their encounter.

The Untrainable Dragon, which I would argue is the land’s signature attraction, is a captivating live stage show. Set in the nearly completed dragon hatchery, we join the villagers of Berk during the installation of the last beam. However, an untrainable dragon suddenly appears, causing even Hiccup to doubt himself. Featuring high-quality production with projection mapping, fantastic puppetry, and advanced animatronics, including a flying Toothless that soars over the audience, the show creates an unforgettable experience for fans, especially parents.

Berk feels vibrant, especially thanks to the engaging characters who interact with guests, including remarkably accurate portrayals of Hiccup and Astrid. The dragons that inhabit the area enhance the world-building, featuring a snow wraith that unleashes icy blasts on passersby and baby dragons playfully fighting over fish. In a park filled with giants like Potter and Mario, Berk stands out as truly remarkable and impressive on its own.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Universal has done it again with the third iteration of the Wizarding World.

Seamlessly blending elements from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series. Visitors can now explore Paris and the magical corridors of the Ministry of Magic, creating the most immersive Wizarding World experience yet.

The attention to detail in bringing Wizarding Paris to life is unmatched at any Universal park and could rival any theme park land worldwide. You genuinely feel enveloped in the world. Despite the name, there are plenty of Fantastic Beasts to discover throughout the land; including the adorably big-eyed mooncalf waiting inside the Wizarding optomistrist or the Niffler, always on the hunt for shiny things. You’ll also find “Fantastic Beasts” integrated in the architecture, like the giant golden phoenix adorning Epic’s Arc de Triomphe or demiguises sculpted into a water fountain.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Luckily, I was fortunate enough to experience Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry during the invited preview. From the entrance to the exit, this attraction is undoubtedly one of the most comprehensive experiences ever offered at a theme park. The queue alone is an attraction in itself, featuring jaw-dropping, large-scale recreations of the Ministry of Magic courtyard.

Without giving too much away about the ride, it speaks volumes that once the ride concluded, the entire group looked at each other in awe with their mouths open, exclaiming, “Holy S#$!” As a fan, this is what it’s all about, and I can’t wait for others to share their excitement about this fantastic attraction.

Super Nintendo World

The worlds of Mario and Donkey Kong come to life in Super Nintendo World, which has finally arrived in Orlando a decade after the initial announcement of the partnership with Nintendo. This park shares many similarities with its Japanese counterpart and is much grander than the Hollywood version.

Like its predecessors, Super Nintendo World offers an immersive experience that transports guests directly into Nintendo’s vibrant worlds. Upon entering the park, visitors are greeted by the iconic Warp Pipe entrance, which transitions them from the real world into the Mushroom Kingdom. Familiar landmarks, such as Princess Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle, anchor the landscape.

Donkey Kong Country, new to Universal parks in the U.S., features the exciting attraction Mine-Cart Madness. Utilizing Universal’s innovative “Boom Coaster” technology, the design creates the illusion of jumping over gaps in the track, offering a unique and enjoyable experience. The ride is a bit bumpy. Personally, I didn’t find it problematic since it’s a mine cart ride, and I expected some turbulence. However, others have mentioned that they found it to be too rough for their liking – so mileage may vary.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The other new attraction is Yoshi’s Adventure, which is a family-friendly omnimover that provides great views of the surrounding Mushroom Kingdom, making it perfect for young children on their first rides.

One issue I have with Super Nintendo World is the number of stairs needed to navigate between levels, particularly in Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. While the multi-level design is visually impressive, it can be a hassle when traveling with a stroller or using an ECV/wheelchair. There are elevators available, so just keep that in mind that you may be using them a bit more while inside the land.

With so much to explore, and having already experienced Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, my visit to the Mushroom Kingdom was brief. I look forward to returning with my Power-Up Band to start earning coins and stamps with all the interactive elements.

I’ve visited Epic Universe twice, yet I haven’t explored all the park’s offerings, particularly the food and drink options. This is clearly a 2 to 3-day park experience, especially for first-time visitors.

If what we’ve seen so far indicates, Epic Universe is a game-changer. Is it perfect? Absolutely not. Nothing in life is. But Epic Universe stands out as something special… really special.

For an initial line-up, Epic Universe has some really heavy hitters that’ll surely enter some Top 5s & 10s, especially with Universal flexing some serious technological muscle in Monsters Unchained and Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry.

There are still a few rough edges (rides and effects are still being fine-tuned, Ministry is not fully open, etc.), but that’s expected during these early previews. Universal looks to have accomplished something with Epic Universe; it feels fresh, bold, and unlike any theme park right now.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.