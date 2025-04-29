Universal Orlando announces seasonal closure for Volcano Bay starting October 2026

Universal Orlando has announced that Volcano Bay will be closed seasonally starting on October 26, 2026.

The park is scheduled to reopen on or before March 24, 2027, resulting in a closure period of approximately five months.

This closure will enable Universal to perform necessary refurbishments and maintenance throughout the park.

This marks the second time Volcano Bay has closed for an extended period; it originally shut down in 2020 due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to conduct general maintenance.

