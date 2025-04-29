Universal Volcano Bay to discontinue TapuTapu and Virtual Lines beginning Oct 1, 2025

Universal Orlando has announced that the TapuTapu wearable and virtual line will no longer be available at Volcano Bay starting October 1, 2025.

The change means guests will now have to wait in attraction queues instead of reserving a specific return time.

TapuTapu was a wearable wristband that enabled guests to reserve wait times, utilize rental lockers, access interactive elements, and even pay for food and drinks by attaching a credit card to their Universal account.

No reason was given as to why Universal will be making the change.

