Epic Universe 1-Day Preview Tickets now available for All Guests

Universal Orlando Resort is now allowing all guests to buy 1-Day preview tickets for Epic Universe prior to the park’s official opening.

Starting , the general public can purchase tickets to visit Epic Universe and preview the new theme park through .

Tickets start at $144 during the preview period.

Previously, the opportunity to purchase preview tickets was limited to Annual Passholders, on-site hotel guests, military Freedom Ticket holders, and Universal VISA cardholders.

Please note that visiting Epic Universe with a preview ticket means you will be at the park during technical rehearsals, also known as a Soft Opening. While all major components are installed and operational, some adjustments, changes, and updates will occur before the grand opening on May 22, 2025.

