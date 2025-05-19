Universal Orlando shares Grand Opening Day hours and details for Guests

Universal Epic Universe officially opens this week on May 22, and Universal Orlando has shared details, including guests’ arrival timeframes and other information regarding their Grand Opening celebrations.

Before the official opening day, guests can join via livestream on the Universal Orlando website to watch the Grand Opening Celebration from Universal Epic Universe on May 21 at 7 pm EST, with “Blue Carpet” coverage starting at 6 pm.

If you’ve purchased a ticket to visit Epic Universe on opening day on May 22, a “brief celebratory moment” is scheduled at 8 am

Other information includes:

Epic Universe Park Hours are 9 am to 10 pm.

Epic Universe parking lot, including ride share drop off, opens at 6 am.

Shuttle Buses from all Universal Orlando Resort Hotels to Epic Universe begin at 6 am.

Turnstiles at the Chronos front entrance and the Universal Helios Grand Hotel dedicated entrance will open at 7 am.

Per Universal Orlando, Epic Universe presents an unmatched level of immersion and innovation as it unlocks the portals to five astounding worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon—Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe—each filled with extraordinary adventures that go beyond guests’ wildest imagination.

