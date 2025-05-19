What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of May 19, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from May 19, 2025, to May 25, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe officially opens this week! Guests can join via livestream to watch the Grand Opening Celebration from Universal Epic Universe on May 21 at 7 pm EST. Blue carpet coverage starts at 6 pm. For guests attending on the official opening day on May 22, a “brief celebratory moment” is scheduled at 8am.

If you’ve purchased a ticket to visit Epic Universe on opening day, here’s everything you need to know:

Epic Universe Park Hours are 9 am to 10 pm.

Epic Universe parking lot, including ride share drop off, opens at 6 am.

Shuttle Buses from all Universal Orlando Resort Hotels to Epic Universe begin at 6 am.

Turnstiles at the Chronos front entrance and the Universal Helios Grand Hotel dedicated entrance will open at 7 am.

Bonus Benefits for UOAPs end on May 22! Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time, including discounts and an exclusive UOAP magnet and button.

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Starting May 23, guests can pick up some exclusive “Jurassic World: Rebirth” merchandise in Jurassic Outfitters and Dinostore.

At Universal CityWalk, guests can enjoy classic blockbusters as part of our Summer Movie Series at Universal Cinemark

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Transformers: The Ride 3D is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in June 2025.

