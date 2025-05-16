Universal Orlando announces 2025 Summer offerings; including limited-time experiences & entertainment

Universal Orlando has shared plans for the upcoming Summer season, from returning entertainment to limited-time experiences that will be featured at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

The Universal Mega Movie Parade and Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular will take place throughout the summer. The parade will run daily until November 13, while Cinesational will be held on select dates until August 24. Additionally, Hogwarts Always will be featured at Islands of Adventure until August 24.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, in theaters July 2, Universal will feature themed photo ops in Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure and exclusive food and beverage items at The Burger Digs. Starting May 23, guests can also pick up some exclusive “Jurassic World: Rebirth” merchandise in Jurassic Outfitters and Dinostore.

In celebration of the upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, a themed shopping experience will be added to the Lost Continent, near Doc Sugrue’s Desert Kebab House. One of the items that will be available for purchase will be a Toothless Shoulder Buddy.

A new Toothless shoulder buddy will be debuting this summer! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/1GOurVtk4Q — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) May 15, 2025

Universal plans to celebrate significant anniversaries for several of its films, including the 50th anniversary of Jaws and the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future. At Universal Studios Florida, guests can join in the celebration of Jaws‘s 50th anniversary by visiting the village of Amity, which will take over the San Francisco area of the theme park. This event will feature limited-time food, drinks, and merchandise. Additionally, in honor of Back to the Future‘s 40th anniversary, exclusive new merchandise will be available.

Several meet & greets will be featured this Summer, including the return of Elphaba and Glinda to Wicked: The Experience at Universal Studios Florida from June 23rd to August 10th. With M3GAN 2.0 coming this SUmmer, Universal teases that guests “might just see her” at Universal Studios Florida between June 10th thru 30th.

To celebrate 15 years of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, beginning in mid-June, guests can take home a commemorative glass plaque commemorating 15 years of Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando.

Universal Orlando Passholders will receive exclusive perks this season, including:

An exclusive viewing area for the Mega Movie Parade

Exclusive seating areas in select dining locations

Exclusive menu items

Exclusive merchandise commemorating the 35 th anniversary of Universal Studios Florida

anniversary of Universal Studios Florida 3-Park Passholder Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay

At Universal CityWalk, guests can enjoy classic blockbusters as part of our Summer Movie Series at Universal Cinemark, or the Summer Music Series, which will run on Saturdays from June 21 through August 9.

On the Fourth of July, Universal will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, characters, and a DJ in the Music Plaza, as well as music and entertainment throughout CityWalk.

