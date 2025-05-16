Universal Orlando to celebrate Jaws 50th Anniversary with limited-time Amity area

Universal Orlando is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Jaws by bringing the village of Amity back to Universal Studios Florida for a limited time.

Taking over the dock area of San Francisco, near Chez Alcatraz and the Jaws photo op, Universal has recreated a “Little Amity” section, full of signs, props, and references to the previous Amity area that is now home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley.

A Jaws ride photo op has been set up across from the hanging shark. It features the shark attacking Amity 6, complete with a grenade launcher.

Food Booths are also set up, themed after the old quick-service locations in the former Amity – Midway Grill and Captain Quint’s Broadway Snack. No details on the menu have been shared yet.

A mini Jaws Tribute Store has taken over the San Francisco Company, featuring props and nods to the former Jaws attraction – everything from Steven’s Cannery to WJWS. The store includes new 50th Anniversary Jaws merchandise.

Over at Chez Alcatraz, guests can order their libation of choice served in a commemorative 50th Anniversary glass.

