Universal Orlando changes smoking policy; removes smoking areas within theme parks

Universal Orlando has changed its smoking policy, removing designated areas from inside its theme parks.

Effective May 15, 2025, Universal will allow smoking in the following areas:

Universal CityWalk: To the left of Red Coconut Club

Universal Studios Florida: Outside the park exit

Islands of Adventure: Outside the park exit, opposite the Islands of Adventure lighthouse

Universal Epic Universe: Near park exit by the restrooms

Universal Volcano Bay: At the Wave Village (East)

Volcano Bay is the only location that will continue to use the existing designated smoking area within the park; however, once the park removes TapuTapu in October 2025, it is expected to follow suit and move the smoking area outside the park.

All areas outside the designated smoking areas are smoke-free, including the use of e-cigarettes, vapes, and similar products.

