Universal Orlando releases Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Preview Merchandise

Universal Orlando has released Preview Merchandise for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The new merchandise collection, featuring the returning tagline “Never Go Alone,” is available now at Five and Dime at Universal Studios Florida and All Hallows Eve Boutique at Universal Islands of Adventure and online at shop.universalorlando.com.

Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 29 through Nov. 2, 2025. More details about this year’s event, including tickets, haunted houses, and more, will be revealed soon.

