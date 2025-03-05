Universal Parks to celebrate 50th Anniversary of Jaws with new merchandise

This year, the film Jaws is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Universal Parks will celebrate this milestone by featuring new merchandise inspired by the film.

Beginning in May at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, an all-new collection of anniversary-themed merchandise will be available, including a new sipper, bucket hat, baseball cap, crossbody bag, cooler bag, and more. Additional celebratory activity information will be announced soon.

While visiting Universal Orlando, guests can enjoy specialty food and beverages at Chez Alcatraz while taking a photo with the iconic hanging great white shark. Meanwhile, at Universal Studios Hollywood, visitors can encounter the shark during their tour of Amity Island on the world-famous Studio Tour.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws quickly became a cultural phenomenon and forever changed the movie industry when it premiered on June 20, 1975. Five decades later, Jaws remains one of the most influential films in motion picture history.

