REVIEW: 2nd Generation Wands in the Wizarding World at Universal Orlando

The new second-generation wands have arrived at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, bringing new adventures to an already immersive experience.

The interactive wands at Universal’s parks have always been a highlight for guests, allowing visitors to cast spells at various locations throughout Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, but the second-generation wands take the magic to an entirely new level.

Besides the new wands, Universal has also added five new interactive wand locations throughout Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. With the addition of the 13 locations in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic in Epic Universe, the total number of wand magic locations will increase to 30.

The major update comes with enhanced interactivity. The wands can now connect to the Universal Orlando app, allowing for immersive interaction with the spell locations found throughout the Wizarding World – meaning you can now keep tabs on your progress.

You can now earn points for your Hogwarts House with every spell and rise up the ranks of the Leaderboard. With each spell, you can unlock House Points and Wizarding Level progress, as well as Achievements and Spellwork through Universal Play. The higher the Wizarding Level, the more spells and adventures will be unlocked. Each day, a House Cup will be awarded to the house that acquires the most House Points.

On the Universal Plan app, you can personalize your wizarding story by customizing your Wizard Profile, selecting your Wizard Name, Hogwarts House, Avatar, and Patronus. While casting spells throughout The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, their select attributes will be integrated into the spellcasting effects. So, if you’re representing Slytherin, some wand locations will reflect the green & silver colors as part of the experience.

The Patronus customization feature is quite nifty and has attracted much attention with the new wand rollout. It serves as the final challenge in a quest located at the Knockturn Alley Staircase in Diagon Alley. During this challenge, guests must defend themselves by conjuring their Patronus when a Dementor appears. If you correctly flick your wand, your chosen Patronus will materialize. However, currently, there are only five options to choose from: Dolphin, Cat, St. Bernard, Phoenix, and Stag. We hope that, due to the success of the wands, more customization options will be added in the future. It is still a great interaction, though.

One significant improvement is the introduction of quests, which provide a clear purpose and direction, eliminating the previous aimless wandering from spell to spell. Each area offers a variety of quests, ranging from quick experiences to longer adventures that can take up to half an hour, starting in Hogsmeade and concluding in Diagon Alley. With a variety of quests, hidden spells, and achievements, the 2nd Generation offers repeatability in what was previously a generally one-time experience for guests in the 1st Generation.

It should be noted that The Duelling Club Tent and Patronus Charm in Knockturn can only be unlocked by completing the tasks in specific quests. Attempting to perform the charm beforehand will have the enchanted parchment explain you aren’t “experienced” enough.

The brand-new collection of wands features four unique designs and is equipped with illumination effects and haptic vibrations that are customized for each spell. The wand will glow in various colors depending on the spell being cast; for example, Incendio will turn the tip of the wand red, while Aguamenti will make it blue. While the wands’ construction may not feel as sturdy as 1st-Gen, it does not feel cheap. We assume this design choice facilitated easier vibration and lighting effects in the 2nd-Gen wands. Each box has a map featuring all 3 Wizarding Worlds wand locations and instructions for connecting the wand to the Universal Orlando App.

What’s the difference between the 1st-Gen and 2nd-Gen wands, and is the upgrade worth it? While all wands can be used in any location (except for The Duelling Club Tent and the Patronus Charm in Knockturn, which are exclusive to the 2nd-Gen), the 2nd-Gen wands offer additional features and allow for multiple spells to be cast in one location. For example, in Hogsmeade, the Dogweed and Deathcap window allows all wands to cast the Lumos Solem charm. However, 2nd-Gen wands can perform the Herbivicus and Stupefy spells to unlock more effects, providing a more unique experience. In addition, spell effects may change depending on your selected Quest, allowing for additional layers of your experience.

In some cases, an enchanted parchment or book will tell you of the next spell to cast, the next location to visit, recognize your House, or even grade your spellcasting – Outstanding (O), Exceeds Expectations (E) or Troll (T).

If you’re a fan of the Wizarding World, these new wands significantly enhance the experience. They introduce a fresh layer of magic to the already incredible immersive environments, providing new and exciting ways to interact with the park. Whether you’re casting spells for the first time or returning to relive the magic, the second-generation wands feel like an essential upgrade and are among the best supplementary experiences that Universal has introduced to its parks.

Guests can purchase the all-new Second Generation Interactive Wands for $85+ tax at Ollivanders Wand Shop in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique in Place Cachée, and various locations throughout Universal Orlando.

