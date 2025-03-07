Universal Studios Hollywood adjusts Free Parking Benefit for Pass Members to include after 6pm

Universal Studios Hollywood has recently updated its Free Parking benefit for Gold and Platinum Pass Members to include complimentary parking after 6 PM.

General parking will be available at no charge, except for entries after 6 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the months of April, May, September, and October; as these months coincide with the Universal Fan Fest Nights and Halloween Horror Nights events.

Previously, Pass Members only enjoyed free parking until 6 PM, after which they had to pay a discounted fee to park. This change may address concerns that the parking fee deterred guests from visiting CityWalk in the evening to dine or shop.

CityWalk is undergoing a significant overhaul, with many locations closing since the beginning of the year. The company is also preparing for the planned changes to security checkpoints.

