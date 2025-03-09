Epic Universe Parking Lot section names revealed in Universal Orlando app

COVER PHOTO COURTESY OF BIORECONSTRUCT

The Universal Orlando app has been updated with additional Epic Universe information, revealing the parking lot names for the new theme park.

Located in the “Parking Reminder” section, guests can park in one of five sections: Explorer, Monster, Viking, Gamer, or Hero.

On Twitter/X, Adventuring with Annie provided a first look at the Parking lot sign markers.

Monster parking lot sign at Epic pic.twitter.com/tVIAlACvKz — Adventuring with Annie (@AnniesUniUpdate) March 3, 2025

Epic Universe is currently open for Team Member Previews only, but guest previews are possible in the upcoming weeks as we approach the opening date of May 22.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore five immersive worlds at Universal Epic Universe, the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. The park will feature attractions based on How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and Celestial Park.

