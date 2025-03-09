Universal Orlando begins rolling out ticketless entry for guests

Universal Orlando has started implementing ticketless entry for guests visiting the theme parks, with plans to extend this feature to their Express Pass system.

This new system, called “Effortless Entry,” allows all guests to use it after scanning their tickets upon their first entry. Once your ticket is scanned, your access to the park will depend on photo verification. If your photo cannot be verified, the staff will scan your ticket and set up photo validation for your next visit. This system has been in place for all guests entering the park over the past few weeks.

The plan is to utilize Photo Validation for Effortless Express Entry. Selected attractions are currently undergoing a technical rehearsal for this feature. No timeframe has been provided for an official rollout for guests.

It is anticipated that the feature will be utilized parkwide in Epic Universe when it opens on May 22.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.