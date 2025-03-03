Universal Orlando teases new ‘attractions in development’ in latest Epic Universe video

Universal Orlando has released a new video highlighting the Resort’s transition into becoming a four-theme park vacation with the upcoming opening of Universal Epic Universe.

Epic Universe, which officially opens on , 2025, will invite guests to discover five immersive worlds – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

In the video, Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, hypes up the upcoming opening of Epic Universe and its growth into a 4-park destination while also mentioning they’re already planning for the future.

“There are so many things in the works now. We have a slate of new attractions in development for every one of our parks. We’re already planning the next thing at Epic [Universe],” said Irwin. “Even though Epic feels a little bit like a finale, it really isn’t”.

No specific details were provided regarding the new attractions.

Currently, the only confirmed project is the closure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rocket in September 2025 at Universal Studios Florida for a “new experience”.

