Mutations: Toxic Twenties scare zone announced for Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has announced Mutations: Toxic Twenties, a new original scare zone that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 34.

Universal did not share much information outside of a summary of the zone’s synopsis:

“In a 1920s neighborhood, a BzzzCon truck with radioactive cargo crashes into a mobster getaway car, sending the city into toxic pandemonium.”

It is believed that this will be the scare zone located in New York.

Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place from August 29, 2025, through November 2, 2025.

