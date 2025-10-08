Universal Mega Movie Parade on temporary hiatus until Late October 2025 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has announced that the Universal Mega Movie Parade will be temporarily unavailable starting October 8.

According to Universal Orlando’s website, this hiatus is due to necessary maintenance along the parade route.

The parade is scheduled to resume later this month, with showtimes beginning again on October 22, 2025. Please note that these dates are subject to change.

Debuting in Summer 2024, the parade brings popular films to life on the streets, featuring iconic characters from movies such as Jurassic Park, Jaws, Ghostbusters, and E.T.

