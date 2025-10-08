Universal Orlando’s 2025 Holidays Celebration returns starting November 21

Universal Orlando has announced details for its destination-wide Holidays celebration – featuring a slate of festivities inspired by beloved characters and seasonal traditions from through , 2026.

Guests can enjoy beautiful holiday décor throughout the entire destination – including select worlds at Universal Epic Universe – and revel in the holiday spirit as they enjoy exciting experiences at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, including in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and more. Plus, guests can enjoy delicious holiday-themed menu items at various dining locations, shop a collection of seasonal merchandise, and book a variety of add-on experiences to enhance their visit, including The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast and the exclusive Universal Holiday Tour.

Here’s a look at the jolly experiences guests can enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season:

WONDROUS IN-PARK EXPERIENCES

in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

From garlands to dazzling lights and other touches of wizarding splendor, guests can immerse themselves in festive holiday décor across all three wizarding world locations this season — including Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and for the first time, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe. Guests can also warm up with hot Butterbeer and shop a selection of seasonal wizarding merchandise offerings to commemorate their visit.

Visitors will also enjoy popular holiday-themed experiences within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including special performances and seasonal melodies by The Frog Choir in Hogsmeade and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley, and the awe-inspiring nighttime spectacle, “The Magic of at Hogwarts Castle” – which brings the beloved characters and stories from the Harry Potter films to life in a breathtaking display of projection and special effects against Hogwarts castle.

Grinchmas in Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure

The spirit of Grinchmas comes to life in Seuss Landing, where guests can step into the world of Who-ville with the fan-favorite stage show, “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” – a live retelling of the Dr. Seuss classic, “How the Grinch Stole !” Guests can also meet and take a photo with the mean, green one himself – The Grinch – during special appearances at Honk Honkers daily and even encounter Whos throughout the festively decorated Seuss Landing, including a new Who-ville Tree Lot with a collection of whimsical trees themed to various Dr. Seuss characters.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s is back to fill the merry streets of Universal Studios Florida with larger-than-life balloons, vibrant holiday floats, appearances by the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me, beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar, and so much more. And it all culminates with a spectacular moment to light the park’s 80-foot tree, led by the one and only Santa Claus.

Holiday Décor within Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe

In addition to the holiday décor in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Universal Orlando’s groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, will also feature seasonal lighting and decorations in Celestial Park – the imaginative first world guests encounter at the theme park that features dining, entertainment and attractions against a backdrop of stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.

MERRY ADD-ON EXPERIENCES

The Universal Holiday Tour

Guests can take a guided tour of Universal’s holiday offerings across Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure and enjoy exclusive experiences during the Universal Holiday Tour, including:

An exclusive meet-and-greet with The Grinch and his faithful dog Max;

Reserved viewing area for Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s;

Reserved seating area for “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular;”

Cookie decorating, light bites and non-alcoholic beverages;

An exclusive meet and greet photo opportunity with Santa Claus in Universal Studios Florida;

And priority access to one pre-determined attraction at Universal Studios Florida.

The Universal Holiday Tour is available on select dates beginning , 2025 through , 2026, and can be booked by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays . Pricing begins at $79.99 per person plus tax and separate theme park admission with a 1-Day 2-Park Park-to-Park ticket is required. This year, the Holiday Tour has also changed its start time, now beginning at noon instead of dusk.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders can get a $10 discount per ticket per Passholder with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass. Tickets for Passholders can be purchased through the VIP Call Center (1-866-346-9350) or by visiting the UOAP Lounge in Universal Islands of Adventure. Seasonal Passholder blockout dates apply.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Islands of Adventure

Guests can kick off a day of thrills by indulging in a delectable breakfast alongside beloved characters from Seuss Landing during The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous. Guests will enjoy Seussian-themed eats and treats during this plated breakfast that includes menu items like Green Eggs & Ham Quiche, Mrs. Toffee Apple Dapple Cluck Crunch Chicken Sandwich, Betty Lou Who Fluffy Ricotta Pancakes, and more. Guests will also encounter Whos throughout the breakfast and enjoy an exclusive meet-and-great with The Grinch.

This add-on experience is available on select dates beginning , 2025 through , 2026 for $58.99 plus tax per adult and $32.99 plus tax per child (ages 3-9). Guests can book by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays .

HOLIDAY CHEER AT UNIVERSAL CITYWALK & UNIVERSAL ORLANDO HOTELS



Universal CityWalk

At Universal CityWalk, the Red Coconut Club will transform into the Green and Red Coconut Club for the holiday season, complete with festive decorations, live entertainment and holiday cocktails. This year’s theme is the “Mistletoe Pines Ski Lodge,” where guests will enjoy nods to their favorite Holiday songs amidst a vibrant atmosphere of dancing lights. Upstairs, guests will encounter Earl the Squirrel, who has brought his usual chaos and charm to Earl’s Twelve Days of . Guests can also meet this beloved Universal character on select dates in CityWalk Plaza.

Seasonal food and beverage offerings will also be available at restaurants throughout CityWalk like Bigfire and VIVO Italian Kitchen – and guests can enjoy a seasonal milkshake from The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen.

Universal Orlando Hotels

Guests can enjoy holiday festivities at all 11 Universal Orlando Resort hotels, which will be decked out with festive décor for the season. Special menus and delicious holiday buffets will be offered for , and New Year’s, and guests can join in on holiday celebrations including tree lightings, Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremonies, strolling carolers and more.



Guests can also ring in the New Year with dazzling celebrations at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Epic Universe, Universal CityWalk, and all 11 Universal Orlando hotels. Additional details will be available at a later date.

Access to the in-park Holiday experiences at Universal Orlando is included with regular theme park admission. Florida residents can save up to 40% off the flexible rate at participating Universal Orlando hotels for their holiday visit, along with exclusive hotel benefits including early park admission (theme park ticket required) and resort-wide charging privileges. Click here to learn more.