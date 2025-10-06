Slice House by Tony Gemignani opens in Universal CityWalk Hollywood

On October 5th, Slice House by Tony Gemignani at CityWalk Hollywood held its grand opening. With CityWalk Hollywood currently undergoing a major revitalization, Slice House has been one of the more highly anticipated openings. The artisanal pizza restaurant replaced Sparky’s, which was an opening day CityWalk store back in 1993.

13-time world pizza champion Tony Gemignani founded Slice House in 2010 with its first location in North Beach and has now expanded to 34 locations across five states. What sets Slice House apart from other pizza restaurants is that they offer twenty-six different pizzas that can be done in five different styles.

When selecting your favorite type of pizza, you can choose to have it served up in five different styles: New York 12” Medium, New York XL 20”, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit.

Slice House was gracious to invite Inside Universal to their grand opening and treated us to try some of their incredible pizzas. During our visit, I selected four different slices from their twenty-six options. I had the Angeleno, Burrata Queen, Motorhead and the Sweet Gino.

Angeleno: Slice mozzarella, crispy applewood smoked bacon, thick and thin cut pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, hot honey drizzle, basil, and oregano.

Burrata Queen: Ricotta, sliced mozzarella, pesto, burrata agave garlic, sea salt and Tony’s hot pepper oil.

Motorhead: White cheddar, brick cheese, mozzarella, salami, mushrooms, pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage, ricotta, two racing stripes of tomato sauce and basil.

Sweet Gino: Slice mozzarella, striped sweet grandma sauce, fresh mozzarella, sea salt and basil.

While I was thoroughly impressed with all four slices, the Sweet Gino and Motorhead slices were standouts. The Sweet Gino had everything you look for in a pizza. The sweet grandma sauce, fresh mozzarella, and the undercarriage of the pizza provided the perfect crunch. The motorhead pizza was loaded with flavor. It’s one of the few pizzas I’ve had where you could taste each ingredient, and they all complimented each other.

If you’re going to Slice House, and you’re not in the mood for pizza, they have you covered. From their pastas, meatball sandwich, and salads, or if you’re just in the mood for some desserts, you’ll be satisfied with whatever you get. They also offer gluten-free pizzas in 12” and vegan pizzas (only available in the 12”, 20”, and Sicilian).

Slice House is going to be one of those places in CityWalk that will be a perfect stop after a long night at Fan Fest Nights or Halloween Horror Nights.

I’d like to thank Slice House for having us out, and I can’t wait to come back and try some of their other incredible pizzas.

