Universal Studios Hollywood offers new Guided Theme Park Tour Ticket Add-On

Universal Studios Hollywood has begun offering a new “Guided Theme Park Tour” add-on for park guests.

Staring at at $200 per person, here’s what’s included:

Unlimited Express Pass

Expert Guided Walking Tour

Meal at a Designated In-Park or CityWalk Restaurant

Complimentary Valet Parking

The add-on ticket includes a shared, expertly guided walking tour with unlimited (per day) express access to each ride, attraction, and seated show.

Unlike the VIP Experience add-on, which starts at $250 per person, the Guided Theme Park Tour skips the Universal Studios Backlot VIP Trolley Tour and the VIP gourmet meal.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.