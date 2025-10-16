Universal Orlando testing Single Attraction Express for Limited Time

Universal Orlando is testing single attraction express at select attractions for a limited time.

The two attractions currently offering the Express add-on are Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Islands of Adventure and Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida.

The price is $24.99 per person and is only available when advertised at the entrance of each attraction. Guests must scan a QR Code and purchase the add-on in the Universal Orlando app.

Universal’s standard Express Pass options, which include multiple attractions, are also still available for purchase.

