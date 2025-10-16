Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift begins testing at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has begun testing Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift ride vehicles as the theme park’s first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster prepares to open in 2026.

The train containing the four ride vehicles, including the Dodge Charger, will be concealed during this initial test phase, with the remaining ride vehicles revealed at a later date.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will feature 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as guests travel along 4,100 feet of track – constructed with sound reduction technology.

This innovative roller coaster features groundbreaking technology designed to create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at fast speeds while speeding along an aerial track that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

Guests will queue up within an expansive garage-like structure before settling into one of four ride vehicles, designed to look like the iconic cars from the films, including Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger.

