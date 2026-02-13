Knott’s Boysenberry Festival returns March 13 with Over 100 Berry-Inspired Offerings

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the return of the annual Boysenberry Festival, celebrating the berry that started it all. The limited-time event begins March 13 and runs daily through April 12, featuring more than 100 boysenberry-inspired food and beverage offerings, along with live entertainment, specialty merchandise, and a crafts fair.

The food-focused festival once again expands its culinary lineup with new savory and sweet options. New savory items include spicy boysenberry bulgogi over steamed rice, topped with green onions, and a Reuben ball with a spicy boysenberry Thousand Island dressing. New sweet treats include a boysenberry and pineapple upside-down cake and a boysenberry meringue tart. Guests can wash it down with one of the many boysenberry drinks, including a boysenberry paloma, boysenberry and kiwi lemonade, boysenberry tequila sunrise, and more. A great way to enjoy it all is to purchase a tasting card, which includes six tastings of boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks. Tasting cards are available online or at the theme park.

The Boysen Bear’s Pie Kitchen Games in Calico Park invites guests to help thwart those sneaky coyote pups, Moxie and Brawny, from stealing all the pies! Once they save the day, they can celebrate on the Calico Mine Stage at the Boysen Bear’s Pie Eating Contest. The adventures continue at the newly renovated Birdcage Theatre with The Great Bank Robbery, an exciting show that will have the audience cheering the hero and booing the villain.

Knott’s Preserved returns and will take guests on a musical journey from the little ghost town of Calico to the Seaside Boardwalk of the Roaring ’20s to commemorate the park’s heritage. Also returning is Old MacDonald’s Barn, a tribute to one of the farm’s original attractions. Guests of all ages can enjoy the cutest critters on the farm, including horses, goats and other furry friends. At the History of the Boysenberry Museum at Town Hall, guests can learn all about the little berry that had a big impact on the Knott family and Southern California. In the streets of Ghost Town, the yearly Boysenberry Festival Crafts Fair will be back in full swing with unique boysenberry-inspired artisan products from over two dozen local craft vendors. Also, returning to The Factory Store, celebrate all things Boysenberry with fan favorite the “Tied Up in Knott’s” art show featuring pieces by the Knott’s community of artists.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is included with regular park admission.

