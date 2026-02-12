REVIEW: Mardi Gras 2026 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is back for the 2026 season with a familiar foundation, once again transforming Universal Studios Florida into the beloved nightly street party.

Running now through April 4, 2026, Mardi Gras couples unparalleled theme park entertainment with a dazzling parade, authentic New Orleans musicians, mouth-watering international cuisine, tons of glittering Mardi Gras beads, and live concerts by high-profile artists.

Much of Mardi Gras 2026 focuses on refinement, with most of the changes in the food offered, but the parade, food, and atmosphere remain firmly at the center.

The Mardi Gras parade is still the highlight of the event. The colorful floats, energetic performers, and bead throwing make it feel like a true nighttime show, not just a seasonal add-on.

This year’s parade is also a return of last year’s float lineup, stepping away from the usual “six new floats, six legacy floats” rotation. While the lineup may be familiar to returning guests, that familiarity helps create a smoother, more polished presentation, and gives Universal room to invest in other parts of the event experience.

That said, opening night had some issues. A few floats were missing, and others ran without bead throwers, which was noticeable. Thankfully, by Tuesday, the parade returned to a more normal presentation.

The “International Flavors of Carnaval” portion of Mardi Gras remains as strong as ever, firmly establishing the event as just as much a food festival as it is a nighttime celebration. With food booths open for much of the day, guests can approach Mardi Gras like a traditional food festival, sampling a mix of global Carnival-inspired dishes and New Orleans classics.

“This year, we wanted to elevate the experience with a lot of live fire cooking,” said Chef Jens Dahlmann, Executive Chef and Vice President of Food and Beverage at Universal Orlando. “It creates a multi-sensory experience on the streets.”

Puerto Rico once again stands out, with the return of the fan-favorite Pinchos de Lechón. According to Chef Dahlmann, it was the #1 item among guests last year. New this year at Puerto Rico is the Coconut Flancocho, a declious dessert that combines flan and cake.

As in past years, quality can vary based on your taste buds, but the broad selection encourages snacking and exploration. The food festival carries the daytime experience, giving guests plenty to see and taste before the Mardi Gras entertainment and parade take over as the main event after dark.

Our favorites include the Picanha from Brazil with a fantastic flame-grilled taste, the Jerk Chicken from Jamaica, which brings a solid kick of heat, and the Pork Schnitzel from Austria, which has a great crunch and flavor.

One of the few new entertainment offerings for 2026 is the debut of Prince Gator. The new walk-around character is the son of beloved King Gator, meeting guests at the Horror Make-Up show. Dressed in festive Mardi Gras royal attire, the alligator leans into the playful spirit of the celebration, making for a fun photo opportunity. While simple to execute, the interaction adds personality to the streets.

Returning for 2026, the Cursed Coconut Club once again transforms the Red Coconut Club into a highly themed bar space. This year’s theme brings us back to the Cryptids of the Bayou, with themed décor, specialty cocktails, and offers a welcome change of pace, particularly later in the evening. It’s not essential to the event, but it adds depth for guests looking to linger rather than simply pass through.

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store once again provides a narrative-driven retail experience that goes beyond standard merchandise displays. This year’s edition leans into Mardi Gras iconography and lore, bringing us inside Baron Tonton’s Roadhouse. Even guests who do not plan to purchase merchandise will likely find value in walking through, as it is chock-full of fun easter eggs to discover. Keep a sharp eye on the bar area with all the beer & liquor bottles to find some callbacks to Universal attractions – past and present.

Live music, roaming performers such as Honey Banister and the Mardi Gras Indians, and weekend concerts continue to support the event’s atmosphere, keeping the park active well into the evening. Even on non-concert nights, Mardi Gras maintains an energy level that sets it apart from standard operating days.

Mardi Gras 2026 succeeds by understanding its role within Universal’s seasonal lineup. It’s included with admission, and easy to experience without advance planning.

This year’s event is a radical evolution of Mardi Gras, but it’s a well-rounded iteration of a proven formula. Universal continues to show that sometimes the smartest move is to quietly make it better around the edges.

