Stardust Racers at Epic Universe closure extended until March 14, 2026

Universal Orlando has extended the temporary closure of Stardust Racers at Epic Universe through March 14, 2026, marking the second adjustment to the ride’s refurbishment schedule.

The dual-track launch coaster was originally listed as closed from February 19 – 22, before being extended to February 28. The schedule was updated again yesterday, pushing the reopening date back by an additional two weeks.

No additional details have been released regarding the reason for the extended downtime. Such closures may be related to maintenance, inspections, or operational adjustments.

As of now, the ride is expected to reopen on March 15, 2026, though reopening dates remain subject to change.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.