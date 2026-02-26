King Kong 360 3-D on Studio Tour closes for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has temporarily closed King Kong 360 3-D on the Studio Tour for a brief refurbishment.

Per the official website, the attraction is expected to reopen on March 14, 2026. Please note that these dates are subject to change.

No additional details have been released regarding the reason for the downtime. Such closures may be related to maintenance, inspections, or operational adjustments.

