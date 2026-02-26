Close Menu
    Friday, February 27
    Trending

    King Kong 360 3-D on Studio Tour closes for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood

    Universal Studios Hollywood By

    Universal Studios Hollywood has temporarily closed King Kong 360 3-D on the Studio Tour for a brief refurbishment.

    Per the official website, the attraction is expected to reopen on March 14, 2026. Please note that these dates are subject to change.

    No additional details have been released regarding the reason for the downtime. Such closures may be related to maintenance, inspections, or operational adjustments.

    Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

    Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

    Share.

    Brian may be reached at brian.g@insideuniversal.net - Editor-in-Chief

    Related Posts