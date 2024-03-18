3 of Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels will be hosting Easter Brunch events on Sunday, March 31, 2024 – featuring a special menu, refreshing spring drinks, and entertainment.

Royal Pacific Resort and the Sapphire Falls Resort will be featuring brunch dining from 11 am-4 pm. The Hard Rock Hotel will host brunch dining from 7 am-4 pm. Pricing is $80 for Adults and $35 for Children ages 3-9. Taxes and gratuity are not included.

Below are the menu and entertainment highlights for each hotel:

Royal Pacific Resort offers a brunch buffet in Islands Dining Room featuring herb-roasted leg of lamb, roasted pork loin, golden Sea Bass, plus an omelet and waffle station, sushi station, stir fry station, iced raw bar, and delectable Easter desserts – including funfetti lollipop cake, mango white chocolate Easter eggs, candied carrot cake taco and more. Entertainment will feature a face painter, hula dancer, and ukulele player. View full menu here.

Reservations: Click here or call 407.503.DINE (3463)

Sapphire Falls Resort features a brunch buffet in Amatista Cookhouse, serving up smoked ham, leg of lamb, Florida Sea Bass, roasted duck, iced raw bar, char-grilled beef churrasco, salads, vegetables and a dessert table filled with delicious delights from raspberry peach crumble and chocolate caramel fudge cake to chocolate bread pudding, piña colada shooters and more. Entertainment will feature a face painter and Caribbean steel drum player. View full menu here.

Reservations: Click here or call 407.503.DINE (3463)

Hard Rock Hotel cooks up Easter favorites in The Kitchen, with herb-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey breast, honey baked ham, made-to-order omelets, pancakes and other breakfast items, salads, shrimp cocktail, chilled snow crab legs, customized mac and cheese and vegetables. A springtime dessert bar will feature as many as 15 sweet treats including passion fruit Napoleon, chocolate-dipped profiteroles, pineapple upside-down cheesecake, Easter cupcakes, and more. Entertainment will feature live music. View full menu here.

Reservations: Click here or call 407.503.DINE (3463).