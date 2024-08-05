Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from August 5, 2024, to August 11, 2024.

Universal Orlando

The Universal Mega Movie Parade has officially opened and will start at 6 pm every day this week.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Hogwarts Always will be running through August 25, 2024. CineSational will start at 9pm nightly, while Hogwarts Always begins at dusk and will run continuously throughout the night before the park closes.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

This is the last week that the Studio Tour is celebrating its 60th Anniversary. The Tour will feature new additions, experiences, and returning Glamor Trams throughout the Summer. The Celebration will run through August 11, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.