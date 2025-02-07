Universal Orlando to debut new Epic Universe ad during Super Bowl 59

Universal Orlando has released its all-new Universal Epic Universe commercial, which will air this Sunday, February 9, during Super Bowl 59.

The new ad features the worlds of Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Viewers can see the spot right after the game and just before the official trophy ceremony.

Epic Universe is set to open on May 22, 2025.

