REVIEW: Mardi Gras 2025 at Universal Orlando

Mardi Gras is back for the 2025 season! The popular event lets guests Laissez les bons temps rouler around Universal Studios Florida for food, beads, music, and fun!

Taking place daily through , this year’s Mardi Gras celebrates 30 Years of the event being held at Universal Orlando, and they are bringing back some old favorites to celebrate the anniversary.

The Mardi Gras parade is always a highlight, and this year, it showcases six new floats inspired by New Orleans’ iconic krewes that will join the traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats – such as the iconic, two-story Riverboat and nearly 50-foot-long King Gator. Once again, Universal partnered with Kern Studios to bring the floats to life.

Lora Sauls, Senior Manager of Creative Development and Show Direction for Entertainment Art & Design, stated, “We wanted to ramp up the parade for our 30th Celebration.”

Among the new Krewe floats include a returning Dionysys float and a Bayou float with a contemporary design. The King Baby float, featuring a giant King Baby perched on his King Cake throne (while also emitting fire), will surely be unforgettable for guests. The Doubloon float celebrates 30 years of Mardi Gras, showcasing logos from the event’s past.

For guests wanting a little more Mardi in their Gras, they can opt for the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. This experience offers a reserved spot on a parade float to toss beads to the crowd and a three-course meal from one of several participating restaurants at the resort.

Before the parade (or concert), guests can enjoy entertainment and meet many of the parade’s performers in the streets of Universal. This year, Honey’s Mardi Gras Indians return, joined by the NOLA Brass Band, delivering authentic traditions from the Crescent City to Universal Orlando.

This year’s International Flavors features nine countries with food booths spread throughout the park and your typical Cajun fare from New Orleans. The 9 countries represented are Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, India, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, all with their own Carnival traditions.

Chef Jens Dahlmann, Executive Chef and Vice President of Food and Beverage at Universal Orlando, said, “I think this year, our culinary team has done a great job to continue to create amazing flavors that help tell the stories of Carnivals around the world.”

Our favorite booth for the second year in a row is Puerto Rico. The Pinchos de Lechon is, without a doubt, the best thing we’ve tasted at any of Universal’s events. The Pincho, which is grilled pork on a stick, comes with a savory guava BBQ sauce that beautifully complements the charred flavor of the meat. As soon as you enter New York, you can smell the grilled pork as the chefs prepare the pinchos right at the booth.

Pastelon Fritters are also one of our favorites this year. They offer a nice twist on the classic dish, and you can’t go wrong washing it all down with a pina colada.

Another of our favorites, and a seemingly fan favorite of the event so far, is the Cajun Baked Mac & Cheese from the Bites of the Bayou booth. “The Cajun Baked Mac & Cheese… we already had to make more just 3 hours in!”, joked Chef Dahlmann on the event’s first night.

Other notable dishes include the Colombian Burger, Currywurst & Fries from Germany, and the Chilaquiles Verde from Mexico.

Not all dishes were a hit, though, as we wouldn’t recommend the Butter Chicken from India or the Trapizzini from Italy. They were missing something flavor-wise.

As always, we strongly recommend the Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. Passholders can enjoy exclusive savings by purchasing a special $150 card for just $120. Plus, the card doesn’t expire, allowing you to use any remaining balance after the event ends.

The highly-themed Tribute Store takes guests to the Legends of the Bayou, a museum inspired by New Orleans’s legends and other popular creatures of cryptozoology, where they’ll eventually wade through the marshes of the bayou and encounter what lurks in the swamp. This year’s merchandise includes t-shirts, flannels, hats, hoodies, accessories like headwear, backpacks, and vinyl toys. New must-haves include the eye-catching Gator Junior Shoulder Pal Plush and exclusive 30th-anniversary collectibles, including a customizable commemorative beaded necklace, a light-up Gator Junior popcorn bucket, a limited-edition bubble pin, and festive chocolate coins.

At CityWalk, guests can enjoy the afterparty at the Cursed Coconut Club, which introduces us to the cursed krewe, Balatro. Each bar location offers its own drink menu. For entertainment, guests can experience live music, a DJ, or even the fortune teller, Madame Stratera, who will predict your future. This year, Pat O’Brien’s has opened a speakeasy on their 2nd floor, 600 Block, featuring light appetizers and traditional New Orleans libations. Of course, the only way to access the speakeasy is by knowing the password for entry.

Mardi Gras 2025 at Universal Orlando is an exciting event that blends music, food, and entertainment into one immersive carnival experience. Whether you’re a fan of the parades, the music, or indulging in unique foods, there’s something for everyone.

Make sure to read our Mardi Gras 2025 Guide for more information on this year’s event.

