Louie’s Italian Restaurant at Universal Studios Florida rolls out new menu

    Saturday, August 23
    Universal Orlando has rolled out a new menu for Louie’s Italian Restaurant, expanding and changing out menu items.

    Located in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida, the restaurant is the park’s pizzeria.

    The new menu still features cheese & pepperoni pizza, but now includes Con Carne (aka Meat Lovers) and a Veggie Bianca option.

    Other menu additions include Burrata Ravioli, Meatball or Sausage Sub, Antipasto Salad, and Cannoli.

    The traditional cheese pizza
    The Con Carne is basically Meat Lovers
    Veggie Bianca
    Cannolis are made to order and are available with either chocolate or pistachio toppings.
    Burrata Ravioli with Garlic Knot.
    Here’s the new menu:
    Pizza
    Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad. Each Pizza is either served as a jumbo slice or a whole pie.
    • Cheese Pizza
      mozzarella, tomato sauce, house-made dough
    • Pepperoni Pizza
      mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato sauce, house-made dough
    • Con Carne Pizza
      mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatball, house-made dough
    • Veggie Bianca
      spinach, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, grape tomatoes, ricotta, Parmesan, house-made dough
    Entrees
    Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad
    • Spaghetti & Meatball
    • Burrata Ravioli
      Burrata ravioli, marinara sauce, and mozzarella, served with a garlic knot
    • Vegan Sausage & Peppers
      Seasoned plant-based sausage crumbles with bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, vegan parmesan, spaghetti pasta, house-made marinara sauce, and vegan garlic knot
    Sandwiches
    Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad
    • Meatball Sub
    • Sausage Sub
      Italian sausage, provolone cheese, peppers, onions, on a hoagie roll
    Salads & Sides
    • Antipasto Salad
      Salami, pepperoni, olives, grape tomatoes, ciliegine mozzarella, pepperoncini, Italian dressing
    • Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
    • Side Caesar Salad
    • Garlic Knots with Sauce
    • Watermelon or Pineapple Bowl
    Desserts
    • Cannoli
      chocolate or pistachio
    • Tiramisu 
    • Freshly Baked Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

