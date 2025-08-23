Louie’s Italian Restaurant at Universal Studios Florida rolls out new menu

Universal Orlando has rolled out a new menu for Louie’s Italian Restaurant, expanding and changing out menu items.
Located in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida, the restaurant is the park’s pizzeria.
The new menu still features cheese & pepperoni pizza, but now includes Con Carne (aka Meat Lovers) and a Veggie Bianca option.
Other menu additions include Burrata Ravioli, Meatball or Sausage Sub, Antipasto Salad, and Cannoli.
Here’s the new menu:
Pizza
Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad. Each Pizza is either served as a jumbo slice or a whole pie.
- Cheese Pizza
mozzarella, tomato sauce, house-made dough
- Pepperoni Pizza
mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato sauce, house-made dough
- Con Carne Pizza
mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatball, house-made dough
- Veggie Bianca
spinach, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, grape tomatoes, ricotta, Parmesan, house-made dough
Entrees
Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad
- Spaghetti & Meatball
- Burrata Ravioli
Burrata ravioli, marinara sauce, and mozzarella, served with a garlic knot
- Vegan Sausage & Peppers
Seasoned plant-based sausage crumbles with bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, vegan parmesan, spaghetti pasta, house-made marinara sauce, and vegan garlic knot
Sandwiches
Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad
- Meatball Sub
- Sausage Sub
Italian sausage, provolone cheese, peppers, onions, on a hoagie roll
Salads & Sides