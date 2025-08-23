Louie’s Italian Restaurant at Universal Studios Florida rolls out new menu

Universal Orlando has rolled out a new menu for Louie’s Italian Restaurant, expanding and changing out menu items.

Located in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida, the restaurant is the park’s pizzeria.

The new menu still features cheese & pepperoni pizza, but now includes Con Carne (aka Meat Lovers) and a Veggie Bianca option.

Other menu additions include Burrata Ravioli, Meatball or Sausage Sub, Antipasto Salad, and Cannoli.

Here’s the new menu:

Pizza

Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad. Each Pizza is either served as a jumbo slice or a whole pie.



Cheese Pizza

mozzarella, tomato sauce, house-made dough

Pepperoni Pizza

mozzarella, pepperoni, tomato sauce, house-made dough

Con Carne Pizza

mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatball, house-made dough

Veggie Bianca

spinach, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, grape tomatoes, ricotta, Parmesan, house-made dough

Entrees

Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad



Spaghetti & Meatball

Burrata Ravioli

Burrata ravioli, marinara sauce, and mozzarella, served with a garlic knot

Vegan Sausage & Peppers

Seasoned plant-based sausage crumbles with bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, vegan parmesan, spaghetti pasta, house-made marinara sauce, and vegan garlic knot

Sandwiches

Combo options come with a Side Caesar Salad

Meatball Sub

Sausage Sub

Italian sausage, provolone cheese, peppers, onions, on a hoagie roll

Salads & Sides

Antipasto Salad

Salami, pepperoni, olives, grape tomatoes, ciliegine mozzarella, pepperoncini, Italian dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

Garlic Knots with Sauce

Watermelon or Pineapple Bowl