Universal Orlando’s 2026 Tickets Are Now Available; including multi-day tickets to Epic Universe

Universal Orlando single-day and multi-day tickets are now on sale for 2026 – including multi-day ticket options to visit Universal Epic Universe.

Starting today, guests can purchase 3-Day, 4-Day, and 5-Day tickets for visits in 2026 that include access to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal Epic Universe, with upgrade options available that include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

The new 2026 ticket products can also be used for multi-day access to the brand-new Universal Epic Universe theme park. Ticket options also include park-to-ark admission.

Epic Universe Annual Pass options have not been added at this time.

See below for more details about the new Universal Orlando Resort ticket products now available to purchase:

NEW 2026 TICKETS AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT – ON SALE NOW 3-Day Tickets (base and park-to-park options available) Includes three days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and/or Universal Epic Universe. 3-Day Base Ticket: enjoy multi-day access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure OR Universal Epic Universe, with access to one theme park per day .

enjoy multi-day access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure OR Universal Epic Universe, with access to . 3-Day Park-to-Park Ticket: enjoy multi-day access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, AND Universal Epic Universe for all three days. Guests can bounce between multiple theme parks on every day of their visit. *3-Day Florida Resident Multi-Day Tickets are also available to purchase. 4-Day Park-to-Park Tickets Includes four days of park-to-park admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe for all four days – meaning guests can bounce between multiple theme parks on every day of their visit. 5-Day Park-to-Park Tickets Includes five days of park-to-park admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe for all five days – meaning guests can bounce between multiple theme parks on every day of their visit.

1-Day tickets and 2-Day tickets – which include one day access to Universal Studios Florida and/or Islands of Adventure plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe – are also on sale now for visits in 2026. For more information about Universal Orlando’s 2026 tickets available for purchase and the entire destination, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com .

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.