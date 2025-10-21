Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit officially Demolished at Universal Studios Florida

The last track piece has fallen. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit has been officially demolished at Universal Studios Florida.

It took cranes and bulldozers just a little over two months to dismantle the roller coaster after it officially closed on August 18, 2025.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which opened in 2009, was designed by the German manufacturer Maurer Söhne and was known for its vertical lift and the option for guests to choose their music while riding.

Despite ongoing demolition, construction has already begun on the next attraction.

Aerial photos of roller coaster construction in Universal Studios Florida. Circular concrete forms are being placed around rebar that was previously cast in sheet foundations. pic.twitter.com/FbSqdwNRUK — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) October 18, 2025

Per Universal, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s closure will make way for a new experience. More details will be available at a later date. Rumors suggest a new coaster will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, but Universal has not confirmed anything at this time.

