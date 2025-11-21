Reservations for Universal’s Mardi Gras 2026 Float Ride & Dine Experience are now available

Guests can now reserve a spot for Universal Orlando’s popular Float Ride and Dine Experience for 2026’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, returning to Universal Studios Florida running February 7 through April 4, 2026.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience includes an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities with a reserved spot aboard a Mardi Gras float to toss beads during the event’s parade.

This unique offering includes a three-course meal on the day of your visit that features one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage from one of five participating restaurants: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar (Universal CityWalk), NBC Sports Grill & Brew (Universal CityWalk), Lombard’s Seafood Grille (Universal Studios Florida), Confisco Grille (Universal Islands of Adventure; 2-Park ticket required) and Antojitos Authentic Mexican Restaurant (Universal CityWalk; available for dinner only). After dining, guests get to hop aboard a reserved spot on a Mardi Gras parade float and toss colorful beads to other guests as they wind the streets of the park – joining the celebration in true New Orleans style.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience is available for purchase now and starts at $94.99 plus tax per person. Guests can reserve their spot by calling 407-224-7554 or visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras . Universal Orlando Passholders receive a 15% discount off the ticketed price of the experience when purchasing online, at the Front Gate, Guest Services locations in the theme parks (valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and photo ID required) or by calling 407-224-7554.

The fan-favorite event offers fun for the entire family and features a nightly spectacular parade with colorful floats, hundreds of street performers and tons of beads; mouth-watering cuisine inspired by New Orleans favorites and international flavors; and – on select nights – live performances by some of the most popular names in music. Additional details about Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, including the all-new delicious food and beverage items and the highly-anticipated concert lineup, will be revealed soon.

Universal Mardi Gras is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida or a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply).

