Top 10 Stories in 2025 from Universal Studios Hollywood

Another year is coming to a close.

Universal Studios Hollywood delivered a year packed with headline-making moments and changes. Whether it was the farewell to an experience, the rise of a new adrenaline-fueled one, or park-wide updates that reshaped the guest experience, each story played a role in defining the year. As the park looks toward an ambitious future, here’s a look at the Top 10 Stories from Universal Studios Hollywood during 2025.

10. Transformers: The Ride 3D undergoes refurbishment

Transformers: The Ride 3D underwent a multi-month refurbishment in early 2025. During the closure, Universal performed standard upkeep and refreshes on the nearly 15-year-old attraction, including improvements to projection systems, scene elements, ride vehicles, and rebuilding the ride’s lift system.

The ride eventually reopened in mid-June 2025, and while it wasn’t a major re-theming, the TLC to bring back the eternal battle between Autobots and Decepticons closer to its opening day form was very much appreciated.

9. CityWalk Security Overhaul begins construction

Venue closures aren’t the only thing happening at CityWalk.

While Universal has been largely quiet about the full details of the project, CityWalk has been getting two areas ready to serve as its new security checkpoints: the Woody Woodpecker Lot and the former iFly attraction.

Once completed, it will reshape how guests enter and move through Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk, creating a secure “Universal” bubble that, hopefully, opens the door to the rumored on-site hotel that’s been talked about for so long.

8. Leadership Change

Since Universal Parks & Resorts transitioned to Universal Destination & Experiences, there have been adjustments to the hierarchy, including retirements, promotions, and new hires. In Sept 2025, Jean-Louis “JL” Bonnier became the President and Chief Operating Officer for Universal Destinations & Experiences Pacific Rim.

The role now has Bonnier oversee three Universal parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood. Before the promotion, Bonnier was the Chief Executive Officer of Universal Studios Japan, where, under his leadership, the park achieved significant growth and continued to strengthen its position as one of Asia’s premier entertainment destinations, including the addition of Super Nintendo World.

7. Universal Mega Movie Summer Debuts

After a successful inaugural Fan Fest Nights event, Universal Studios Hollywood debuted Universal Mega Movie Summer, an all-new event celebrating some of the most iconic movies in film history.

Included in park admission, guests were able to celebrate the anniversaries of Jaws and Back to the Future, meet Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked, enjoy exclusive seasonal food and merchandise, and experience lively entertainment throughout the park.

Jurassic World: The Ride was even enhanced with the limited-time “Mosasaurus Splash”, leaving guests soaked after the iconic 84-foot drop as additional water geysers and splash effects were added to the finale (Along with some returning spittin’ Dilophosaurus).

6. Universal Studios Hollywood closes due to California Wildfires

In January 2025, powerful California wildfires driven by extreme winds and dry conditions forced Universal Studios Hollywood to temporarily close for several days as a safety precaution for guests and team members.

The wildfires, including the devastating Palisades Fire, threatened large sections of Los Angeles County and led to widespread evacuations and hazardous air quality, disrupting daily life across the region. Universal’s priority during that difficult time was the well-being of its staff and visitors, and the parks reopened only after conditions improved and safety could be ensured.

While the theme parks sustained no damage, the same couldn’t be said for other areas, as many homes were either damaged or destroyed, forcing thousands to flee.

The Sheraton Universal, located right by the theme park, offered assistance to anyone affected by the wildfires who were evacuated or displaced. As a thank you to the first responders for their heroic efforts in tackling the wildfires, Universal Studios Hollywood temporarily offered a “First Responder Heroes Ticket.”

5. More CityWalk Venues Open & Close

CityWalk keeps a-changin’.

This year, we said goodbye to iFLY, The Raider Image, Crepe Cafe, Popcornopolis, Sparky’s Donuts, and Johnny Rockets, marking a significant shift in the lineup at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Opening in the summer, the NBA Store replaced Abercrombie & Fitch, offering fans authentic jerseys and memorabilia from the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League, along with a Custom Lab for personalized jerseys and headwear.

In the fall, Slice House by Tony Gemignani debuted, bringing world-champion-style pizza to CityWalk in a fast-casual setting.

By year’s end, Raising Cane’s opened to much fanfare, adding its popular chicken finger menu to Universal.

Looking ahead, CityWalk is preparing for even more changes in 2026, with Insomnia Cookies and Mr. BBQ scheduled to open next.

4. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift hype begins

The buzz is building as Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift “gears up” for its 2026 debut.

Track installation, testing, and public reveals of the ride vehicles during Universal Mega Movie Summer 2025 have generated hype, positioning Hollywood Drift as one of the most anticipated additions, especially among coaster enthusiasts.

Once opened, it will be the park’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster. The train, containing four ride vehicles (including Dom’s Dodge Charger), features 360-degree rotation, allowing the individual ride vehicles to rotate during the ride.

The coaster will rocket guests up to 72 MPH along 4,100 feet of track, and the fully rotational ride vehicles will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds while being catapulted along an aerial track that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

By Fall, much of the exterior of the main ride building was complete, allowing guests to shop in the 101 Exchange Gift Shop or use the potty in the Family Restrooms.

3. Fast & Furious: Supercharged closes

In a surprising turn of events, Universal Studios Hollywood announced Fast & Furious: Supercharged will close in March 2025. Inspired by the popular Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious – Supercharged launched in 2015 as the finale of the Studio Tour.

Many expected the Studio Tour experience to close once Hollywood Drift opened, but it seemed Universal was ready to say goodbye earlier than everyone anticipated.

Dubbed “One Last Ride”, guests took their final rides on March 10. During the final experience, fans recited quotes from Supercharged at various points throughout the Studio Tour, including the Supercharged finale.

Universal states that Supercharged’s closure “will pave the way for an exciting all-new Studio Tour attraction to be announced soon.”

2. Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 delivered one of the most talked-about seasons in years.

Headlined by a heavy-hitting line-up featuring Five Nights at Freddy’s, Terrifier, Fallout, and Jason Universe, fans came out in droves, making it one of the most successful years ever. From food to merchandise, everything seemed to resonate with fans, especially Five Nights at Freddy’s. Universal also took a chance, to much success, and brought the world of Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Sicks to life.

In addition, the Terror Tram continued to be well-received with the 2nd year of “Enter the Blumhouse” – celebrating 15 years of the most popular Blumhouse franchises.

The event’s growing crowds and fan response underscored its continued success as THE must-visit Halloween event, reinforcing Universal’s reputation as a leader in horror entertainment.

1. Universal Fan Fest Nights Inaugural Event is a Hit

The most straightforward way to explain the event: Take Halloween Horror Nights, but drop the Horror, and you get Universal Fan Fest Nights.

This year, Universal tried something new with Fan Fest Nights, bringing the worlds of pop culture, sci-fi, and anime to life in very unique ways. The all-new after-hours event marked a profound investment in the theme park’s entertainment offerings.

While they had traditional walkthrough experiences for Dungeons & Dragons and Star Trek, or Meet & Greets with Yoshi or Fantastic Beasts from the Wizarding World, the most talked-about experience was Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley. The experience allowed guests in the Studio Lot and into Courthouse Square, as seen in the film, transporting guests to 1955 and recreating the night Marty McFly went back… to the future.

Characters would come out periodically to recreate a handful of the film’s most iconic scenes alongside guests, like Marty awkwardly interacting with his mother as a teenager, Biff picking on George McFly, and even a recreation of the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, including Marty’s iconic rock n’ roll guitar solo. Guests also had the chance to meet Einstein, casually sitting in the time-traveling DeLorean.

Located in the New York Street section of the Upper Lot, One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering allowed guests to meet Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew as they pursue their quest to find “One Piece” – the legendary treasure of Gol D. Roger, the former King of the Pirates. Lines for the meet and greets often stretched far down the street, the queue for Sanji’s Galley often extended far past the restaurant, and there were even occasional lines to enter the Animation Studio Store just to purchase merchandise – something generally quite unheard of at Universal Studios Hollywood.

