Top 10 Stories in 2025 from Universal Orlando

2025 proved to be one of the most transformative years ever for Universal Orlando. Long-anticipated projects finally came to life, and fan-favorite events evolved in exciting ways. The past year delivered no shortage of moments that defined Universal’s momentum. As the calendar turns, we’re looking back at the stories that shaped Universal Orlando in 2025 that made headlines and set the stage for an Epic future.

So let’s take a look at the Top 10 Stories from Universal Orlando during 2025!

10. The Hemisphere Dancer Returns

After a nearly year‐long refurbishment, the Hemisphere Dancer, Jimmy Buffett’s legendary seaplane, returned to Margaritaville’s Lone Palm Airport Bar at Universal CityWalk. In 2003, the Hemisphere Dancer made its home at CityWalk Orlando under Buffett’s stipulation that the plane remain airworthy. Last year, after more than 20 years in the Florida sun, storms & hurricanes, and wear and tear, a full restoration was required.

To celebrate its return, Margaritaville held a “Homecoming Celebration” to rechristen the plane.

Guests and Parrotheads joined Margaritaville President Dan Leonard and Savannah Buffett, Buffett’s Daughter, who spoke before officially welcoming the plane home.

9. Hard Rock Hotel Renovations

Located in the heart of Universal Orlando Resort, the Hard Rock Hotel is arguably the most popular hotel in its line-up, thanks to its amazing amenities and proximity to the theme parks.

In September, the Hard Rock Hotel announced it had completed a $40 million multi-year renovation, including the debut of newly renovated guest rooms and suites.

The renovation includes guest rooms and the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Kitchen, as well as the lobby bar, Velvet Bar, and the building’s façade. Inspired by the colors and textures of a California sunset, the new room design leans heavily into oranges, blues, and ambers.

An already awesome hotel got awesomer.

8. Synergy at the Parks!

Throughout 2025, Universal Orlando leaned heavily into movie-themed fun with a lineup of high-profile tie-ins celebrating several of their films.

Some tie-ins were simple meet-and-greets or photo opportunities when Dog Man or The Bad Guys 2 were released in theaters. Other tie-ins featured more prominent entertainment and “activations”.

At Universal Studios Florida, the 50th anniversary of Jaws was celebrated with a limited-time “Little Amity” tribute area near the San Francisco section, complete with themed signage, props, and nostalgic nods to the film and former attractions. Guests also found exclusive photo ops, special merchandise, and themed food and beverage offerings honoring the iconic 1975 film.

Over at Islands of Adventure, to celebrate the live-action release of How to Train Your Dragon, Universal transformed part of The Lost Continent into a celebration of the film, featuring merchandise, film props, and a Toothless photo op. A giant Stormfly prop also sat atop the Lost Continent bridge, greeting guests.

In June, to celebrate the opening of M3GAN 2.0, a group of M3GANs would randomly appear for a flash mob down the streets of Universal Studios.

7. New Wizarding Wand Magic

Universal Orlando introduced 2nd-generation interactive wands to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, delivering a major upgrade to one of the resort’s most popular interactive experiences.

The new collection featured spell-specific illumination effects and haptic vibrations. It connected to the Universal Orlando Resort app, allowing guests to track their progress and interact more deeply with spell locations. The update also expanded the interactive footprint, adding five new spell locations throughout Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, along with 13 more in the Wizarding World – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe, bringing the total number of wand magic locations to 30.

The new wands represented a meaningful evolution to the Wizarding World experience, adding a fresh layer of immersion that made spell-casting feel more dynamic and personal than ever before.

6. Pteranodon Flyers Flies Again!

Universal Orlando reopened Pteranodon Flyers at Universal Islands of Adventure after the family-friendly attraction remained closed for nearly a year.

The ride unexpectedly shut down in April 2024, with no reopening timeframe or official reason provided by Universal at the time. After months of silence, the attraction quietly began testing again in January, signaling that a return could be approaching.

Located in Jurassic Park, Pteranodon Flyers is a suspended, swinging coaster that glides riders above the Camp Jurassic playground. Designed specifically for children, the attraction has long been a favorite for its gentle thrills, scenic views, and limited capacity, making its return a welcome sight for many parkgoers.

5. Volcano Bay Makes Big Changes

Volcano Bay was the center of many changes in 2025.

New this year, Universal Orlando introduced Volcano Bay Nights. This limited-capacity event allowed guests to experience the water park after sundown with lower wait times, live entertainment, character meet-and-greets, and complimentary island treats.

The event later returned during the Halloween season with a seasonal twist, featuring appearances by the Scooby-Doo gang as they attempted to solve the mystery of “The Ghost Clown,” adding a playful, family-friendly overlay to the nighttime experience.

On the operations side, Universal confirmed a major change with the official discontinuation of TapuTapu, ending the park’s virtual line system. As a result, guests will now wait in traditional attraction queues rather than reserving return times. TapuTapu previously functioned as a multi-purpose wearable, allowing guests to manage wait times, access rental lockers, interact with park elements, and make cashless food and beverage purchases.

Universal also revealed long-term plans for the water park, announcing that Volcano Bay will close seasonally beginning October 26, 2026. The park is scheduled to reopen on or before March 24, 2027, with the approximately five-month closure intended to allow for refurbishments and necessary maintenance across the park.

4. Annual Pass Adjustments

At a time when UOAPs expected Epic Universe to be added to their Annual Pass options, many were surprised when Universal Orlando paused sales and renewals of all 3-Park Annual Passes in 2025.

According to a notice on the resort’s official Annual Pass page, all 3-Park Seasonal, Power, Preferred, and Premier Passes are “temporarily unavailable for purchase or renewal,” leaving only 2-Park Annual Passes available at this time.

The pause coincided with Volcano Bay’s upcoming seasonal schedule, during which the water park operates on reduced operating hours during the colder months, followed by a planned maintenance closure beginning in October 2026.

The change didn’t affect current Annual Passholders until their renewal date, but it still left many UOAPs upset and confused. Since the announcement, Universal has addressed guests’ questions and specific requests and rectified any issues that needed to be addressed.

At this time, Epic Universe has not yet been added to any Annual Pass options, and there is no indication of when it will be.

3. Hollywood Rip Rockit Closes

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit stood as one of the most distinctive attractions at Universal Studios Florida, known for its towering vertical lift, signature non-inverting loop, and customizable on-ride soundtrack. Since opening in 2009, the coaster famously divided fans, earning both devoted supporters and vocal critics.

When Universal announced the attraction would close in August 2025, reactions were similarly mixed, but that didn’t stop fans from turning out for a final ride. Fans were handed commemorative guitar picks from the attraction’s “Farewell Tour,” while meet-and-greet characters inspired by the queue video appeared near the entrance to celebrate the send-off.

Wristbands were handed out to 36 lucky guests to be a part of the final three trains for one last ride…. AND then it was closed.

By the following day, Universal wasted no time. Cranes and bulldozers moved in as demolition began, all while construction started on the new, unnamed coaster.

2. Halloween Horror Nights 34

Following a year met with mixed reception, Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Orlando was widely praised as a standout entry in the event’s history, drawing massive crowds.

This year’s lineup was arguably the most stacked the event has ever seen, featuring several properties fans had requested for years: Five Nights at Freddy’s, Terrifier, WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks, Fallout, and Jason Universe. Each could have made a case as a headliner in any given haunt season.

Terrifier delivered its trademark over-the-top, grotesque scares and quickly became one of the most talked-about houses of the year. Numerous Art the Clown interactions even went viral across social media.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s house also proved to be a major hit, immersing fans in the eerie, animatronic-filled world of the beloved game. Meanwhile, WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks brought a uniquely unexpected crossover appeal that resonated with both wrestling fans and HHN regulars.

Combined with a strong slate of original houses, energetic scare zones, and another standout performance from the Nightmare Fuel crew, Halloween Horror Nights 34 cemented itself as one of the most successful and memorable editions in recent memory.

1. Duh! It’s Epic Universe!

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe was undeniably one of the biggest stories of 2025, marking a landmark moment in the resort’s evolution.

The hype train for Epic Universe began in January, when the first of the Resort’s new hotels, Universal Stella Nova Resort, welcomed its first guests. By March, with Universal Terra Luna Resort joining its sister hotel, early previews and soft openings began, helping build momentum ahead of the grand opening.

In April, the Universal Helios Grand Hotel opened, bringing fans closer than ever to Epic Universe and offering breathtaking views of the park before guests even set foot inside.

Finally, after years of anticipation and a celebratory grand opening event, Epic Universe officially opened its gates on May 22, 2025, drawing massive crowds eager to experience the state-of-the-art theme park firsthand.

Despite the park’s infancy causing some issues, we’d be hard-pressed to imagine they will not work themselves out in due time. Any new thing will experience growing pains – especially a new theme park trying to push new boundaries. Ultimately, Epic Universe lives up to its name, competing with the best in themed entertainment.

Epic Universe is Universal’s magnum opus.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.