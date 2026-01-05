Hogwarts House Ice Lollies now available at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has released a magical new treat in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Ice Lollies.

Available at Eternelle’s Elixir of Refreshment in Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, the colorful ice pops are inspired by the four Hogwarts Houses, with each lolly representing a different House and and it’s own combo of flavors.

Gryffindor : Peach and Strawberry

Slytherin : Coconut and Matcha

Hufflepuff : Pineapple and Milk Chocolate

Ravenclaw: Huckleberry and Grape

The Ice Lollies are $8.99 each + tax.

