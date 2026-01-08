Dates announced for Halloween Horror Nights 35 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has announced the dates for Halloween Horror Nights 35, which will run on select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.

The announcement was included as part of Universal Orlando’s newly released 2026 events calendar.

While specific details remain under wraps, the event is expected to feature its signature haunted houses, immersive scare zones, live entertainment, and access to select attractions throughout the park.

Ticket sales and additional event packages will be announced at a later date.

