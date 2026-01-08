Universal Orlando reveals Dates for Resort-Wide Events in 2026

Universal Orlando has announced its lineup of events and experiences for 2026, providing guests with a preview of seasonal events, hotel offerings, and other limited-time celebrations scheduled throughout the year.

Here’s a look at the events & experiences that await throughout the year.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S 2026 EVENT DATES DATE EVENT – 24 Rock the Universe – Universal Mardi Gras – Butterbeer Season – Back to Hogwarts – Passholder Appreciation Days – Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Select Nights this Fall Dark Arts – , 2027 Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort

Rock the Universe , Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, returns to Universal Studios Florida – 24 – giving guests the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable weekend of faith, fun and powerful music from some of ’s most popular Christian artists.

, Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, returns to Universal Studios Florida – giving guests the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable weekend of faith, fun and powerful music from some of ’s most popular Christian artists. Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval returns – with a vibrant celebration featuring dazzling floats with tons of colorful beads, live performances on select nights from some of the biggest names in music, and a diverse array of international cuisine along with mouthwatering dishes inspired by New Orleans’ iconic flavors.

returns with a vibrant celebration featuring dazzling floats with tons of colorful beads, live performances on select nights from some of the biggest names in music, and a diverse array of international cuisine along with mouthwatering dishes inspired by New Orleans’ iconic flavors. Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights , the world’s premier Halloween event, returns for its 35 th anniversary – unleashing an all-new slate of terror on select nights from – . Guests will encounter terrifying haunted houses inspired by horror’s biggest names and haunting original stories, scare zones packed with relentless frights, outrageous entertainment, themed food and beverage, and more. Additional details will be shared in the months ahead.

, the world’s premier Halloween event, returns for its 35 anniversary – unleashing an all-new slate of terror on select nights from Guests will encounter terrifying haunted houses inspired by horror’s biggest names and haunting original stories, scare zones packed with relentless frights, outrageous entertainment, themed food and beverage, and more. Additional details will be shared in the months ahead. Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort will run from through and welcome the return of holiday traditions inspired by pop culture’s beloved stories and characters – including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s – plus festive décor throughout the destination – including all 11 Universal Orlando hotels, themed food and beverage, exclusive merchandise, and more. Guests can also ring in the new year with live entertainment and festive celebrations at the theme parks and Universal CityWalk on . More details to come.

will run from and welcome the return of holiday traditions inspired by pop culture’s beloved stories and characters – including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s – plus festive décor throughout the destination – including all 11 Universal Orlando hotels, themed food and beverage, exclusive merchandise, and more. Guests can also ring in the new year with live entertainment and festive celebrations at the theme parks and Universal CityWalk on . More details to come. And more – including the return of Volcano Bay Nights, which gives guests the unique opportunity to enjoy the award-winning water park after dark. More information and dates will be shared at a later time.

Plus, special limited-time offerings will be available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter throughout the year as the first Harry Potter film celebrates its 25th anniversary, including Butterbeer Season from – — featuring limited-edition treats, new themed merchandise and more celebrating the beloved wizarding beverage; Back to Hogwarts from – — celebrating the timeframe students traditionally return to Hogwarts in the “Harry Potter” stories; and Dark Arts returns to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this fall, with the breathtaking projection spectacle “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” in Hogsmeade, and roaming Death Eaters in the streets of Diagon Alley. More details will be shared at a later time.

Passholder Appreciation Days

Passholders can enjoy exclusive UOAP perks throughout the parks, hotels, and Universal CityWalk during Passholder Appreciation Days presented by Coca-Cola, running from through . Guests can visit UniversalOrlando.com for all Passholder perks and updates throughout the year.

Celebrations Continue at Universal CityWalk

Guests can extend their thrills outside the parks with themed events in Universal CityWalk throughout the year – including the Mardi Gras After Party and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Pat O’Brien’s in the spring, special viewings to watch NBC and Peacock’s Super Bowl ( ) and the Kentucky Derby ( ) at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, the wildly-popular annual transformations of the Red Coconut Club into the Cursed Coconut Club for Mardi Gras, the Dead Coconut Club for Halloween Horror Nights and the Green & Red Coconut Club for the Holidays – and more.

Plus, Universal CityWalk will host special activities and viewing parties for Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Telemundo’s Spanish Language coverage of the FIFA World Cup, a CityWalk Summer Movie Series, a Summer Music Series, and so much more.

Happenings at Universal Orlando Hotels

Universal Orlando hotel guests can enjoy even more seasonal events and offerings at select hotels during their stay, including:

An Acoustic Brunch every at The Kitchen in the Hard Rock Hotel, where guests can savor a full brunch buffet and chef-inspired creations while enjoying live music. Reserve now

every at in the where guests can savor a full brunch buffet and chef-inspired creations while enjoying live music. Reserve A Wantilan Luau at Loews Royal Pacific Resort , where guests can enjoy a festive, family-friendly luau and dinner show on evenings (subject to change). To purchase tickets, click here.

at , where guests can enjoy a festive, family-friendly luau and dinner show on evenings (subject to change). To purchase tickets, click Harbor Nights at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, where guests can escape to the Mediterranean and enjoy unlimited gourmet food and wines from the hotel’s restaurants, live music and a traditional opera performance. Harbor Nights will take place on , , and . To purchase tickets, click here.

at where guests can escape to the Mediterranean and enjoy unlimited gourmet food and wines from the hotel’s restaurants, live music and a traditional opera performance. Harbor Nights will take place on , , and . To purchase tickets, click U.S. Hunger Meal Packing in November, where guests can volunteer to help package 555,000 healthy meals for people in need across Central Florida. For more information, click here.

in November, where guests can volunteer to help package 555,000 healthy meals for people in need across Central Florida. For more information, click Velvet Sessions and Velvet Unplugged at Hard Rock Hotel, showcasing live music from legendary artists throughout the year. To purchase tickets, click here

Special dining will also be available for guests on Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve at participating hotels, including Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.

Additional details about Universal Orlando’s 2026 events and experiences will be released throughout the year. For more information and to begin planning a 2026 Universal Orlando Resort vacation, visit www.universalorlando.com .

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.