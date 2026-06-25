Cybergoria haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando has announced Cybergoria, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 35.

“Awaken thousands of years in the future in this haunted house and brave a cold world driven by machines with a singular goal: to make you live forever, even if it kills you.”

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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