Celebrate the 4th of July 2026 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando invites guests to celebrate the 4th of July with special entertainment at Epic Universe, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal CityWalk – including live DJs and bands, stilt walkers, and more. The festivities will kick off in the evening and include a special fireworks & pyrotechnic display in honor of Independence Day.
Epic Universe
Guests can enjoy a live DJ performing at the Hemisphere Stage from 5 pm to 9 pm, along with Fourth of July-themed stilt walkers and roaming performers appearing throughout Celestial Park beginning at 5 pm. The evening will conclude with a special fireworks display over the Cosmos Fountain at 9 pm, followed by a fountain show at 10 pm.
Universal Studios Florida
Guests can enjoy patriotic-themed entertainment throughout the day.
Guests can catch Street Breakz performances at the Expo Circle at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:30 pm, followed by the Universal Mega Movie Parade at 6:00 pm and CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at 9:00 pm.
Throughout the evening, the Music Plaza Stage will feature live DJs from 5:15 pm to 10 pm, along with stilt walkers, roaming performers, and character meet & greets from 6:15 pm through 10 pm. Mel’s Drive-In will also host a live DJ from 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm and again from 9:30 pm to 10 pm, as well as additional character appearances and live performers throughout the evening. The celebration concludes with a brief pyrotechnic display over the lagoon at 10:00 pm.
Access to the July 4 festivities is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.
Universal CityWalk
Entertainment will include performances by American Sirens on the Plaza Stage from 5 pm to 8 pm and Hall of Fame on the Waterfront Stage from 8 pm to 10 pm. A live DJ will keep the Promenade energized from 8 pm until 12:30 am, while roaming performers and stilt walkers entertain guests throughout the evening.
Universal Hotels
Several Universal Orlando Resort hotels will also celebrate the Fourth of July with limited-time food and beverage offerings, with select locations featuring live entertainment and family activities.
At Hard Rock Hotel, guests can enjoy a Beachclub Dining Special from 12 pm to 4 pm for $30, which includes a choice of two smoked meats, two homestyle sides, and a selection of house-made barbecue sauces.
Smoked Meat Selections:
- 16 Hour Beef Brisket
- St. Louis Ribs (1/4 rack)
- Pulled Pork
- Smoked Chicken Wings (6)
Home-Style Sides Selections:
- Nana’s Potato Salad
- Macaroni Salad
- Coleslaw
- Grandma Kaye’s Cucumber Salad
House-Made Sauces:
- Buzzed BBQ with Root Beer and Espresso
- Carolina Gold Apple Cider Vinegar and Brown Sugar
- Gochujang with Chilies and Soy Sauce
Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites and Surfside Inn and Suites will offer meal specials, including a BBQ half rack of ribs platter and a six-piece wings meal, along with a Bomb Pop-themed drink available for a limited time.
- BBQ Half Rack of Ribs, Wedge Potatoes, Coleslaw
- Adult: $19
- Child: $10
- 6-piece Wings (BBQ or Buffalo), Fries, Coleslaw
- $17
- Bomb Pop Drink Special
- $17
Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort will host a Fourth of July celebration at Atomic Tonic, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, classic barbecue sides, lawn games, a sunset movie on the lawn, and DJ entertainment at The Hideaway Bar & Grill from 12 pm to 4 pm and Atomic Tonic from 3 pm to 7 pm.
Atomic Tonic Meal Special
- Mains: Hamburgers (Beef or Turkey) and Hot Dogs
- Sides: Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob, Watermelon, Novelty Ice Cream Rocket Pop, Ice Cream Sandwich
At Universal Aventura Hotel, Bar 17 Bistro will serve a specialty Fourth of July menu featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, and classic cookout sides for $18, while a live DJ performs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.
Bar 17 Bistro Dining Special:
- Mains: Hot Dogs or Hamburgers (Beef, Turkey, or Veggie)
- Sides: Corn on the Cob, Coleslaw, Watermelon, Potato Salad, Bagged Chips
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