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    Celebrate the 4th of July 2026 at Universal Orlando

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    Universal Orlando invites guests to celebrate the 4th of July with special entertainment at Epic Universe, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal CityWalk – including live DJs and bands, stilt walkers, and more. The festivities will kick off in the evening and include a special fireworks & pyrotechnic display in honor of Independence Day.

    Epic Universe

    Guests can enjoy a live DJ performing at the Hemisphere Stage from 5 pm to 9 pm, along with Fourth of July-themed stilt walkers and roaming performers appearing throughout Celestial Park beginning at 5 pm. The evening will conclude with a special fireworks display over the Cosmos Fountain at 9 pm, followed by a fountain show at 10 pm.

    Universal Studios Florida

    Guests can enjoy patriotic-themed entertainment throughout the day.

    Guests can catch Street Breakz performances at the Expo Circle at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:30 pm, followed by the Universal Mega Movie Parade at 6:00 pm and CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at 9:00 pm.

    Throughout the evening, the Music Plaza Stage will feature live DJs from 5:15 pm to 10 pm, along with stilt walkers, roaming performers, and character meet & greets from 6:15 pm through 10 pm. Mel’s Drive-In will also host a live DJ from 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm and again from 9:30 pm to 10 pm, as well as additional character appearances and live performers throughout the evening. The celebration concludes with a brief pyrotechnic display over the lagoon at 10:00 pm.

    Access to the July 4 festivities is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.

    Universal CityWalk 

    Entertainment will include performances by American Sirens on the Plaza Stage from 5 pm to 8 pm and Hall of Fame on the Waterfront Stage from 8 pm to 10 pm. A live DJ will keep the Promenade energized from 8 pm until 12:30 am, while roaming performers and stilt walkers entertain guests throughout the evening.

    Universal Hotels

    Several Universal Orlando Resort hotels will also celebrate the Fourth of July with limited-time food and beverage offerings, with select locations featuring live entertainment and family activities.

    At Hard Rock Hotel, guests can enjoy a Beachclub Dining Special from 12 pm to 4 pm for $30, which includes a choice of two smoked meats, two homestyle sides, and a selection of house-made barbecue sauces.

    Smoked Meat Selections:

    • 16 Hour Beef Brisket
    • St. Louis Ribs (1/4 rack)
    • Pulled Pork
    • Smoked Chicken Wings (6)

    Home-Style Sides Selections:

    • Nana’s Potato Salad
    • Macaroni Salad
    • Coleslaw
    • Grandma Kaye’s Cucumber Salad

    House-Made Sauces:

    • Buzzed BBQ with Root Beer and Espresso
    • Carolina Gold Apple Cider Vinegar and Brown Sugar
    • Gochujang with Chilies and Soy Sauce

    Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites and Surfside Inn and Suites will offer meal specials, including a BBQ half rack of ribs platter and a six-piece wings meal, along with a Bomb Pop-themed drink available for a limited time.

    • BBQ Half Rack of Ribs, Wedge Potatoes, Coleslaw
      • Adult: $19
      • Child: $10
    • 6-piece Wings (BBQ or Buffalo), Fries, Coleslaw
      • $17
    • Bomb Pop Drink Special
      • $17

    Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort will host a Fourth of July celebration at Atomic Tonic, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, classic barbecue sides, lawn games, a sunset movie on the lawn, and DJ entertainment at The Hideaway Bar & Grill from 12 pm to 4 pm and Atomic Tonic from 3 pm to 7 pm.

    Atomic Tonic Meal Special

    • Mains: Hamburgers (Beef or Turkey) and Hot Dogs
    • Sides: Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob, Watermelon, Novelty Ice Cream Rocket Pop, Ice Cream Sandwich

    At Universal Aventura Hotel, Bar 17 Bistro will serve a specialty Fourth of July menu featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, and classic cookout sides for $18, while a live DJ performs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

    Bar 17 Bistro Dining Special: 

    • Mains: Hot Dogs or Hamburgers (Beef, Turkey, or Veggie)
    • Sides: Corn on the Cob, Coleslaw, Watermelon, Potato Salad, Bagged Chips

    Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!

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    Brian may be reached at brian.g@insideuniversal.net - Editor-in-Chief

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