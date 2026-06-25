Celebrate the 4th of July 2026 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando invites guests to celebrate the 4th of July with special entertainment at Epic Universe, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal CityWalk – including live DJs and bands, stilt walkers, and more. The festivities will kick off in the evening and include a special fireworks & pyrotechnic display in honor of Independence Day.

Epic Universe

Guests can enjoy a live DJ performing at the Hemisphere Stage from 5 pm to 9 pm, along with Fourth of July-themed stilt walkers and roaming performers appearing throughout Celestial Park beginning at 5 pm. The evening will conclude with a special fireworks display over the Cosmos Fountain at 9 pm, followed by a fountain show at 10 pm.

Universal Studios Florida

Guests can enjoy patriotic-themed entertainment throughout the day.

Guests can catch Street Breakz performances at the Expo Circle at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:30 pm, followed by the Universal Mega Movie Parade at 6:00 pm and CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at 9:00 pm.

Throughout the evening, the Music Plaza Stage will feature live DJs from 5:15 pm to 10 pm, along with stilt walkers, roaming performers, and character meet & greets from 6:15 pm through 10 pm. Mel’s Drive-In will also host a live DJ from 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm and again from 9:30 pm to 10 pm, as well as additional character appearances and live performers throughout the evening. The celebration concludes with a brief pyrotechnic display over the lagoon at 10:00 pm.

Access to the July 4 festivities is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.

Universal CityWalk

Entertainment will include performances by American Sirens on the Plaza Stage from 5 pm to 8 pm and Hall of Fame on the Waterfront Stage from 8 pm to 10 pm. A live DJ will keep the Promenade energized from 8 pm until 12:30 am, while roaming performers and stilt walkers entertain guests throughout the evening.

Universal Hotels

Several Universal Orlando Resort hotels will also celebrate the Fourth of July with limited-time food and beverage offerings, with select locations featuring live entertainment and family activities.

At Hard Rock Hotel, guests can enjoy a Beachclub Dining Special from 12 pm to 4 pm for $30, which includes a choice of two smoked meats, two homestyle sides, and a selection of house-made barbecue sauces.

Smoked Meat Selections:

16 Hour Beef Brisket

St. Louis Ribs (1/4 rack)

Pulled Pork

Smoked Chicken Wings (6)

Home-Style Sides Selections:

Nana’s Potato Salad

Macaroni Salad

Coleslaw

Grandma Kaye’s Cucumber Salad

House-Made Sauces:

Buzzed BBQ with Root Beer and Espresso

Carolina Gold Apple Cider Vinegar and Brown Sugar

Gochujang with Chilies and Soy Sauce

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites and Surfside Inn and Suites will offer meal specials, including a BBQ half rack of ribs platter and a six-piece wings meal, along with a Bomb Pop-themed drink available for a limited time.

BBQ Half Rack of Ribs, Wedge Potatoes, Coleslaw Adult: $19 Child: $10

6-piece Wings (BBQ or Buffalo), Fries, Coleslaw $17

Bomb Pop Drink Special $17



Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort will host a Fourth of July celebration at Atomic Tonic, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, classic barbecue sides, lawn games, a sunset movie on the lawn, and DJ entertainment at The Hideaway Bar & Grill from 12 pm to 4 pm and Atomic Tonic from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Atomic Tonic Meal Special

Mains: Hamburgers (Beef or Turkey) and Hot Dogs

Sides: Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob, Watermelon, Novelty Ice Cream Rocket Pop, Ice Cream Sandwich

At Universal Aventura Hotel, Bar 17 Bistro will serve a specialty Fourth of July menu featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, and classic cookout sides for $18, while a live DJ performs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Bar 17 Bistro Dining Special:

Mains: Hot Dogs or Hamburgers (Beef, Turkey, or Veggie)

Sides: Corn on the Cob, Coleslaw, Watermelon, Potato Salad, Bagged Chips

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.